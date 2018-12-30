Special recognition award for Louise

Louise Patterson, of the veterinary nursing teaching team at CAFRE has received a Special Recognition Award for services to Veterinary Nursing in Northern Ireland at the Northern Ireland Veterinary Nursing Awards.

These prestigious awards recognise the veterinary nurses that make the biggest difference to the individuals and animals whose lives they touch.

The awards are presented by Agria Pet Insurance and the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practicing in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) were organisers and sponsors, with support from local Regional Coordinator for the British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA).

Louise has been part of the CAFRE veterinary nursing teaching team since 2013 after previously working as a senior nurse in a busy clinic. Since qualifying as a Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN), Louise has gained experience in all aspects of clinical practice, including emergency and critical care, referral cases, and taking on various locum nurse positions throughout NI. Louise teaches on both the Level 2 Animal Nursing Assistants course and Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing course.

Louise is a past student of CAFRE and understands the support and care needed to develop the next generation of high calibre nursing staff. As part of her everyday work, Louise demonstrates great empathy for students and provides supportive pastoral care during their time at CAFRE. Beyond her day job Louise is also a committed volunteer at Vet Support NI, which provides free confidential support to members of the veterinary family and community.

Judge, Simon Wheeler, said: “The quality of the nominations was exceptionally high, evidencing the outstanding difference made by vet nurses in Northern Ireland.

“The winners were unanimously selected and are incredibly well-deserving of their awards, proving their absolute dedication and consistent drive to go the extra mile to help animals and owners, even under challenging circumstances.

“This award has recognised incredible and inspirational support Louise gives to Animal Nursing Assistants and Student Nurses.”

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, was delighted to mark this achievement recently. He said: “Louise is a valued member of the team and CAFRE is pleased that the industry has recognised her work both in College and within the wider industry. Louise is committed to her role as an educator and she is currently investing in her own personal Continuing Professional Development through the completion of an Advanced Certificate in Veterinary Nursing of Exotic Species and Zoo Animals.”