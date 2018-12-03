Specialists on hand at Genus ABS stand

Farmers can avail of specialist advice on every aspect of genetics and breeding on the Genus ABS stand at the Winter Fair.

A combined team of European and local specialists will be on hand to answer queries and outline all of the services and products available.

Detailed technical fertility issues can often merit an in-depth discussion and Jon Mouncey, European Technical Services Vet, will be on hand to spend time on these issues.

Many farmers have overcome issues with fertility and pregnancy rate by allocating full responsibility for this difficult aspect to Genus ABS. Farmers who would like more details of this service can have a chat with James Woods, RMS (Reproductive Management Systems) Manager who will discuss how to increase profit margins by increasing pregnancy rate. RMS is the unique fertility management service for large herds, whereby full responsibility for reproductive management is contracted out to Genus/ABS.

One topic that is creating a lot of interest in the dairy enterprise at present is the new and exciting 21 st century sexing technology Sexcel. The response to this has been such that Genus ABS is bringing David Dunlop, their EU Marketing Director, to the stand for the duration of the Winter Fair.

Once farmers get the information on fertility issues, pregnancy rate and the opportunities provided by Sexcel, then it is a matter of choosing the actual genetics they are going to use.

Steph Whittaker, European Breeding Program Manager, will outline possible mating decisions for the coming year while Ian Watson and Johnny Ewing, GMS evaluators, will be talking about the most comprehensive breeding programme available in the world today - GMS (Genetic Management System). This database contains details of over 450,000 sires and is the only programme in the world to look back over seven generations. The Genomate programme allows farmers to make breeding decisions specifically for their goals and their particular herd without the chance of inbreeding.

Of course some farmers will want information on crossbreeding and since Genus ABS caters for all aspects of cattle breeding they will have Liam Healy, UK HyVig Manager, on the stand to talk about cross-breeding options using Norwegian Red, Fleckvieh, Montbelliarde and Jersey.

Getting the genetics and the fertility right is a major step but a lot of it could be negated by high cell counts and mastitis or making poor quality silage. Paul Nunn, European Product Manager will complete the picture by discussing and answering queries on quality silage making, reducing cases of Mastitis and lowering SCC’s.

The Genus ABS stand does get very busy at the Winter Fair but do not be afraid to go along and meet the team. Over a cup of tea you can peruse their catalogue and ask any questions about the 40 specially selected dairy sires featured, including their line up of sexed bulls (SEXCEL). The catalogued sires featured represent great value for money, and provide something to suit all breeding goals.

All farmers are very welcome to come to the stand and talk to the Genus ABS specialists about the extensive range of products and services.