Specialists ready to address Antimicrobial Resistance

Final year Agricultural Technology students at Queen’s University, Belfast have been busy organising the annual symposium, which this year is entitled Antimicrobial Resistance: Meeting the Challenge.

The chosen topic is a global issue with impacts on both human and animal health.

The evenings guest speakers include Robert Huey, Chief Veterinary Officer, DAERA and Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health discussing the One Health initiative; Norman Beggs, Udder Health Solutions, speaking on Selective Dry Cow Therapy and George Brownlee, FarmVet Systems, discussing the use of technology to reduce antibiotic usage.

The evening will be hosted by student chairman Aaron Brown, and chaired by Simon Doherty, junior vice president of the British Veterinary Association and Director of Blackwater Consultancy.

Dr Niamh O’Connell, co-ordinator of the Agricultural Technology degree programme at Queen’s, and Dr Katerina Theodoridou, co-ordinator of the module Advances in Crop and Animal Science, added: “The annual symposium remains one of the highlights of the Queen’s University calendar.”

Final year student and student chairperson Aaron Brown said that the class wanted to base their symposium around a topical issue that is applicable to all commodities and have speakers that will offer practical advice and information.

The symposium Antimicrobial Resistance: Meeting the Challenge takes place on Tuesday, April 17th, beginning at 6.30pm in the School of Biological Sciences, North Lecture Theatre, Medical Biology Centre (MBC), Lisburn Road, Belfast.

Light refreshments will be provided and all are welcome to attend.