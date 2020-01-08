Speciality Food Show planned for this month

Glasgow is soon to be brimming with buyers from all over the UK as Scotland’s Speciality Food Show opens its doors on 19 January and showcases the 150 exhibitors with their stands bursting with new lines, exciting products and launches galore.

Beyond the exhibitors themselves, the new Talking Shop area will host a busy programme of retail experts who will share their tips and knowledge for all aspects of retailing from cybercrime to social media and tourism to trends.

Nessie’s Den returns for the second year when industry insiders - the Nessies - will give their advice and feedback to selected exhibitors, based loosely on the format of Dragon’s Den.

The Nessies are Holly Shackleton, Editor of Speciality Food Magazine, Allan Clark of Clark’s Speciality Foods and Anna Mitchell of Castleton Farm Shop & Cafe. It is taking place in the Talking Shop area at 1pm on Tuesday 21st January.

The best products in the Show will be judged and awarded on Sun 19 January by industry experts, Alan Leslie, Buyer from Aldi Scotland; Andrew Firth from Herbie Of Edinburgh; Jonathan Macdonald, Head Chef and Owner of Ox and Finch; and Jo Taylor from Dollar Deli, who together will choose Gold, Silver and Bronze winners. They have a huge wealth of buying and food and drink experience between them and the winning products will be on display on the centre of the Show shortly after midday.

Food from the regions has been particularly popular this year and organisers welcome Tastes of Fife, Food from Argyll, Taste of Orkney, Taste of Shetland and Invest Northern Ireland, all of whom will host many small and innovative producers.

