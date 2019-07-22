Speckle Park heifer sells £1,800 at Markethill Mart

A large entry of 470 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 20, 2019 sold in an exceptionally strong trade in both rings with prices increased on pre-holiday rates.

Highlight of the day was the sale of a 376kg Speckle Park heifer with breeding potential which sold at £1,800.

Heifer ring: The 140 store heifers sold in a very good demand with good quality heavy heifers selling from £190-£213 per 100kg for a 528kg Limousin at £1,125 from a Richhill farmer, followed by £212 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais at £1,210 from an Armagh farmer.

Top price of £1,475 was paid for a 720kg Charolais (205) from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

Good quality mid-weight heifers sold from £188-£201 per 100kg for 494kg at £995 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Heavy heifers

Portadown farmer 528kg, £1,125, £213; Armagh farmer 570kg, £1,210, £212; Annaghmore farmer 554kg, £1,165, £210; Richhill farmer 560kg, £1,175, £210; Jonesborough farmer 592kg, £1,235, £209; Armagh farmer 590kg, £1,225, £208; Dromara farmer 562kg, £1,165, £207; Richhill farmer 602kg, £1,235, £205; Jonesborough farmer 602kg, £1,235, £205 and Fermanagh farmer 720kg, £1,475, £205.

Mid-weight heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 494kg, £995, £201; Armagh farmer 498kg, £995, £200; Fermanagh farmer 458kg, £905, £198 and Newtownhamilton farmer 470kg, £885, £188.

Bullock ring

The 140 bullocks sold in a firm trade with good quality heavy bullocks from £190-£214 per 100kg for a 606kg Charolais £1,295 from a Hilltown farmer.

The same owner received £212 per 100kg for a 648kg Charolais at £1,375.

Several bullocks sold from £1,250 to £1,360 each.

Quality mid-weights sold from £185-£219 per 100kg for a 414kg Limousin at £905 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £215 per 100kg for a 402kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £865 from a Gilford farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £140-£151 per 100kg for 578kg at £875 from a Keady farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Hilltown farmer 606kg, £1,295, £214; Hilltown farmer 648kg, £1,375, £212; Marekthill farmer 652kg, £1,335, £205; Ahoghill farmer 670kg, £1,345, £201; Ahoghill farmer 662kg, £1,325, £200; Hilltown farmer 680kg, £1,355, £199; Markethill farmer 638kg, £1,265, £198 and Hilltown farmer 622kg, £1,215, £195.

Mid-weight bullocks

Armagh farmer 414kg, £905, £219; Portadown farmer 402kg, £865, £215; Banbridge farmer 456kg, £925, £303; Armagh farmer 476kg, £955, £207; Portadown farmer 380kg, £745, £196; Armagh farmer 494kg, £955, £193; Portadown farmer 486kg, £925, £190 and Keady farmer 466kg, £885, £190.

Friesian bullocks

Keady farmer 578kg, £875, £151; Newtownhamilton farmer 502kg, £735, £146; Newtownhamilton farmer 526kg, £740, £141 and Lisnaskea farmer 530kg, £745, £141.

Weanling ring

The 150 weanlings sold in a firmer demand for all types with the highlight of the sale £1,800 paid for a 376kg Speckle Park heifer with breeding potential from a Newry farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifer weanlings from £210-£244 per 100kg for 320kg Charolais at £780 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £241 per 100kg for 290kg Charolais at £700 from a Keady farmer.

Light male weanlings sold from £210-£248 per 100kg for 290kg Charolais at £720 from a Tassagh farmer.

Stronger males sold from £210-£269 per 100kg for 370kg Limousin at £1,000 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £249 per 100kg 370kg Limousin at £930 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 376kg, £1,800, £479; Collone farmer 320kg, £780, £244; Loughgall farmer 290kg, £700, £241; Armagh farmer 258kg, £615, £238; Newry farmer 334kg, £785, £235; Newry farmer 332kg, £775, £233; Keady farmer 346kg, £795, £230; Armagh farmer 310kg, £705, £227; Loughgall farmer 350kg, £795, £227 and Portadown farmer 378kg, £855, £226.

Light-weight male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 290kg, £720, £248; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 288kg, £715, £248; Lisnaskea farmer 242kg, £590, £244; Tassagh farmer 300kg, £710, £237; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 210kg, £490, £233; Derrynoose farmer 264kg, £615, £233; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 286kg, £655, £229 and Lisnaskea farmer 276kg, £630, £228.

Strong male weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 372kg, £1,000, £269; Poyntzpass farmer 374kg, £930, £249; Keady farmer 358kg, £850, £237; Poynztpass farmer 400kg, £910, £228; Newry farmer 394kg, £880, £223; Newtownhamilton farmer 386kg, £850, £220 and Portadown farmer 456kg, £995, £218.

Suckler ring

Suckler outfits sold in a very good demand with a top of price of £1,580 for a Limousin heifer with two Aberdeen Angus bred calves at foot, followed by £1,560 for a Limousin heifer with Charolais bull calf at foot.

Several more sold from £1,200 to £1,400 each.