Speed up the drying process with Drumlish Farm Machinery

Tedding, as all farmers know, is a key link in the harvesting process because it accelerates the drying process and helps with the quality of forage.

Kuhn which have become world famous for their quality of work and longevity have extended their Gyrotedder range for small to medium sized farms by introducing the GF6502 and GF502 tedder models.

Drumlish Farm Machinery in County Tyrone is proud stockists of this new range which is proving highly popular.

According to Gerard Barrett, Sales Manager at Drumlish Farm Machinery: “The new Kuhn tedders are perfect for farms across Ireland as they are both compact and lightweight and work perfectly on all types of land including hilly terrain.

“Being able to harvest high quality fodder and achieve a good return on investment are core issues for our farmers and the Kuhn range meets both these.”

Included in the new range of Kuhn tedders is the patented Digidrive rotor drive (which are like interlocking fingers) and equipped with an oblique drive function for operating on headlands or for distributing grass upwards on slopes.

Gerard explained that the Digidrive system is unmatched.

“The Digidrive eliminates the need for complex and difficult-to-maintain u-joints between the rotors, with the rotor housings lubed for life unlike any other tedders on the market,” he said.

Along with leading tedders, Drumlish Farm Machinery also offer the full range of Kuhn’s world class mowers and rakes.

Local Armagh based SlurryKat is also a brand big in demand for Drumlish Farm Machinery as farmers across the country battle to get their slurry out. SlurryKat has become one of the world’s leading slurry solutions with specialist tankers and a range of leading dribble bars and reelers to name but a few.

Similar to SlurryKat, Drumlish Farm Machinery also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm, which ensures they provide first hand advice backed up by their onsite service department.

