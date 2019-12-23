Spending money on the bird will result in a better quality of meat

One of the most common questions I get asked at this time of year is “how do I cook my turkey so it stays moist?”

Turkey is a naturally low fat animal and because of this it can produce dry cooked meat.

Before you even get to the cooking part you should consider the sourcing and buying of the turkey. Spending some money on the bird will result in a better quality of meat. Cheap turkeys will invariably have been crammed into grim conditions inside whereas a free range turkey is allowed to do exactly that. When any animal is allowed to roam freely and eating naturally then you’ll get a much more superior product to eat. There are many producers of fine turkeys in Northern Ireland – go to a good butcher or visit nigoodfood.com for information on where to source great birds. Christmas Day only happens once a year so splash the cash a bit to ensure a quality lunch.

Fat is an essential element when cooking this potentially dry bird to add not just moistness but bags of flavour. The first recipe this week is how to cook a turkey that not only gives you beautifully roasted meat but will also result in a fabulous gravy. It involves a lot of butter, cider and a piece of muslin.

Cranberry sauce is a vital part of the Christmas lunch. I’ve included a recipe that uses oranges and sloe gin. The oranges pep up the zingy berries and the sloe gin adds a spicy hint to the whole thing. Making your own doesn’t take too long and is well worth the bit of effort it takes.

For me good stuffing is the best part of a festive feast. I’ve added two recipes this week – one for a roasted grape version and a chestnut and mushroom one to keep the vegetarians in your life happy.

One of my pet hates is turkey leftover recipes but my tip is make turkey sandwiches with Nutty Krust bread, mayonnaise and cranberry sauce. Forget about turkey curry etc – life is too short!

Happy Christmas!