Sponsors come together to launch 2018 Lurgan Show

Lurgan Show Society held the annual sponsors reception and show launch at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre recently.

The event was kindly hosted by the Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson representing the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and to which the council are also a major sponsor of the annual show event.

All roads this year will lead to Lurgan Park for the annual Show being held on Saturday, June 2.

This year, Lurgan Show be the first regional show after Balmoral.

Guest speakers at the recent show launch evening included Mr Barclay Bell, past President of the Ulster Farmers Union; Mr Liam McCarthy of ABP Food Group, a main show sponsor and the Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Gareth Wilson.

The guest speakers provided plenty of food for thought, especially with the on-going weather and farming crisis and a real acknowledgement of the contribution of Lurgan Show to the local economy.

The volunteering ethos associated with the show and the array of livestock, equestrian, poultry and other exhibits which the show attracts year after year was commented on by the Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson.

A special mention was made by the Show Secretary Michele Doran and seconded by Show Chairperson Winston Humphries to the generosity and sponsorship of the entire community and businesses, the support which enables the successful organisation of the show and provision of prizes to exhibitors in all classes.

The launch event was also an opportunity to showcase the new show logo, the logo encapsulating all animals within a prize rosette.

Thousands are expected for a promising fun day out for all the family, where there are activities to suit everyone. With just four weeks to show day, already a large number of exhibitors have booked and the space in the craft village is quickly filling up.

The show committee is especially indebted to their main Sponsor, ABP Food Group, Lurgan and the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council who have provided valuable financial input to support this year’s show.

To all sponsors who faithfully support the show year on year - your financial contribution is very much appreciated.

SHOW ATTRACTIONS

Lurgan Show will have a number of attractions again this year and centre piece will be the ever popular fun fair. Amongst other things there’ll be the popular pet show, children’s entertainers, archery, traditional crafts and skills, dog agility displays, archery and vintage vehicles.

EQUESTRIAN SECTION

Lurgan Show continues to attract large numbers of horses with many classes for miniature ponies, shetland ponies, Connemara’s, working hunter, racehorse to riding horse, veteran, show ponies and numerous others. Lurgan Show also offer ten qualifiers in this section. New Equestrian Secretary Mrs Roz Ewing will be endeavouring to do all to ensure that a great display of classes will be running all day in an expanding equestrian section.

The Show Society are pleased to be able to offer Pony jumping classes supported by the Killultagh Pony Club. These classes will be hosted on the hill overlooking the magnificent Lake and rolling showgrounds.

Lurgan Show are also indebted to have some fantastic sponsors in this section including Ewing Brothers Transport Ltd and McDowell Construction.

The Equestrian schedule is now available and all entries must be with equestrian secretary on or before Saturday 19th May. Donkey entries taken on show grounds.

Contact: Roz - 07736118965.

DONKEYS/DRIVING CLASSES

All driving and donkey classes will be occurring on the Lawns adjacent to the Jubilee Fountain and this area should only be accessed via the Windsor Avenue entrance from Lurgan Town centre. For further details contact Margaret: 028 9266 5893.

CATTLE SECTION

The Show Committee look forward to an increased entry in the Cattle Section this year, building on the excellent turnout in all breeds over the past few years.

Cattle section representatives are especially pleased to have sponsorship from a number of companies including ABP Food Group, Lurgan, Genus, Kilco Dairy Hygiene and Woodside Farm.

The 2018 cattle section will once again offer an increased number of classes, with 102 classes available in 2018.

Judges for 2018 cattle section will be travelling from across Ireland, with a special welcome to Ms Tamzin Mogg, travelling from England to judge the Traditional Breeds.

Classes will also once again be offered for the British Blue breed, with judge Ivan Gordon.

Many qualifiers are also on offer including the Thompson Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship, the Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship, the Bank of Ireland/NISA Junior Bull Championship, the Oddball Engineering Blonde Champion of Champion qualifier and Bank of Ireland Blonde Calf Championship.

The Northern Ireland Holstein Breeders Club will be offering an award for the Champion Female pedigree Holstein. The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also present rosettes for the Champion and Reserve Champion of the Show.

Contact: Sandra - 07855020670.

SHEEP SECTION

For 2018, the Show Society are pleased to have ABP Food Group, Lurgan continue to sponsor the sheep classes in addition to R J Lyness Feeds, Natural Nutrition Ltd, South Down Feeds, Farmline Agricultural Supplies, First Trust Bank, NFU Mutual, Portadown, Lurgan Veterinary Clinic and L A Richardson & Son Butchers.

Exhibitors competing in 101 classes will also have excellent opportunities with qualifiers for the Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championship, The Clogher Valley NI Continental Sheep final qualifier, the Cydectin young handlers sheep qualifier and a points show for the Volac NI Texel Show Flock championships and the Rouge Show Flock of the Year. The Charollais Sheep Society will also be offering a society rosette to the overall Charolais Champion.

In addition, classes will again be held for the Blue Texel with judge Mrs Alison McCrabbe confirmed to attend. Judges will be travelling from across Ireland.

Contact enquiries or schedule, contact: Colin - 02840671508

GOAT SECTION

The Goat section at Lurgan Show promises to be bigger and better than ever. In co-operation with the Northern Ireland Goat Club and the Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club, some 25 classes will be offered for many breeds of goats with 12 items of silverware up for grabs for prizewinners.

Separate showing classes will also be held for Pygmy Goats and full details are available from the Prize Schedule. Lurgan Show also wish to record thanks to the following- Mrs M Bloomer MBE and the NI Pygmy Goat Club for generous sponsorship towards the Champion and Reserve Champion Pygmy Prize Fund. Judges Mrs Nicky Haynes, Comber and Mr Robert Kinsey, England.

Contact: John - 07855007746.

POULTRY SECTION

Lurgan Show traditionally having held poultry classes for many decades, will once again offer 112 classes

Judges will be Mr Peter Dick of Banbridge for Hard Feather and Mr Robin McKibbin, Carryduff for Soft Feather, Waterfowl and True Bantams.

The poultry section offers classes for Waterfowl, Rare Breeds, Hard Feather, Soft Feather and true Bantams. Junior exhibiting classes are also held to offer the younger breeders are chance to compete.

Classes for eggs – hen, goose and duck are also available and exhibited within the Home Industries section. The poultry section are indebted to all sponsors for supporting this section including Frazer Animal Feeds, Thompson Feeds, R & J Lyness and H Beattie & Sons.

Contact: Pauline - 07751837218.

TRADE STANDS

Space is currently filling fast for the Craft Marquee and a limited number of open air trading pitches are still available.

For details of trading space, contact: Michele - 07732172214 or michele.doran@btinternet.com.

HOME INDUSTRIES, AND SCHOOLS

The Home Industries Section of the show is always very popular with almost 350 classes for craft, painting, hand writing, miniature gardens, photography, baking, preserves, eggs, honey and floral exhibits.

Last year there were around 4,000 entries and the Show Society look forward to increasing numbers of exhibits in 2018. Sponsors of this section include Craigavon Office Supplies, Ballydougan Pottery, High Street Harvest, Kosy Bakery, McKerr Home & Garden, Mrs Sew N Sew, Pins & Needles, Prestige Pictures, The Cotton Shed, Wool Box and the Yarn Barn.

Contact: Mary - 07575636540.

VINTAGE VEHICLES

Vintage and customised vehicles are especially welcome at Lurgan Show, with all vehicles entering the show grounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance. Each exhibitor will receive a specially commissioned Lurgan Show 2018 mug. Again a special welcome to owners of this make of vehicle whether tractor or car will be especially welcome. Entry is taken on the field at £5 per vehicle and also permits entry to the whole show.

Contact: John - 07855007746.

PET SHOW

With sponsorship from Vets 4 Pets, 15 classes will be offered at the popular Pet Show. The pet show will take place at 2pm on show day, with entries taken from 1pm at the pet show arena, located on the Cricket Field. The pet show is open to all ages, with classes also for a dog in fancy dress outfit.

For further details contact: Alice - 07595463554.

BUILD A SCARECROW COMPETITION

The Show Society welcome entries from families, groups or individuals to build a free standing scarecrow not higher than 150cm or five feet.

For details contact: Alice - 07595463554.

The show society gratefully acknowledge the financial assistance given by all the sponsors who have provided special prize money and are deeply indebted to these faithful supporters.

A full list of sponsors is available on the show website or can be obtained from the show Secretary.

Check out the website for further information regarding schedules and entry forms. Also check out: www.lurganshow.co.uk or e-mail info@lurganshow.co.uk or contact show secretary Michele on: 07732172214. Calls only after 5pm.

The deadline for entries is Saturday 19th May 2018.