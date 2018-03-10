Sponsorship continues

Danske Bank has announced its continued support for the Northern Ireland Shows Association, by extending its sponsorship for another year.

Speaking about the partnership, Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness with Danske Bank, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with NISA. Supporting the agri-sector through our wide range of core sponsorships remains at the heart of Danske Bank’s agri policy.

“NISA recognises quality and consistency in the animals brought forward by our premier breeders and supports the wider sheep industry which is so important to the wider rural economy. The quality of stock brought forward and the standards of stockmanship reflect the strength of the industry and allow us to look into the future with confidence in facing any challenges which may lie ahead.

“A strong agri-food sector emerging from the change over the next few years will be important to all and we have the foundation to look for the opportunities that will lie ahead.”