Spotlight on Cherryfield Lofts – Kennedy and Lyons, Moira

While out and about I paid a flying visit to the racing/breeding premises of Cherryfield Lofts based in Moira at the home of Roy Kennedy.

Looking around the lofts, everything was in full swing, with the nests full of healthy looking youngsters.

Racing in partnership with Carson Lyons, Kennedy and Lyons, they fly in both NIPA and Ulster Federation, flying in Hills and Maze in the NIPA and Lagan Valley RPC in the Ulster Federation.

The lofts have had several top racing seasons but 2017 will be remembered, especially in the young bird season, where they were crowned Ulster Federation Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year, winning 5 x 1st Open Wins including in one particular race 19 prizes in the top twenty positions. They topped the Ulster Federation from Navan, Kildare Plus 3 x 1st Open Fermoy’s including winning 1st and 2nd Open Fermoy Five Bird Young Bird Championship Event.

At NIPA level they also topped the NIPA Open – no mean feat – plus won 2 x 1st Sect D Plus many Open and Sect positions over the racing season. Their bloodlines are also winning all over the country with numerous testimonials received from numerous fanciers who have obtained their bloodlines.

Only the very best bloodlines was sourced out and at stock they have the very best of the following families: Roger Maris, Marcel Sangers, Soontjens, Stefaan Lambrechts, Hereman Ceusters, Leo Hermans, Busschaert, Wal Zoontjens, Th Rutton and Son, Frans Zwols, Cooreman, Kenyon and Boscheind Flyers.

On finishing, I would like to thank Roy for sparing me the time to view the birds and wish himself and Carson all the very best for the coming season.

If you are interested in obtaining some of the winning bloodlines give Roy a call. There will be a few youngsters available in the coming weeks. Contact Roy on 07831 498 894.

NIPA – LATEST NEWS

I have just received an email from Mr Fred Russell, NIPA secretary, that was received from the Animal Health, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dublin.

It reads as follows: “Please be advised that permits for racing pigeons into Ireland are no longer required. However the birds should be accompanied by an owner’s declaration as normal. Owner’s may use the declaration that is on the application and this must accompany the birds en route. Also, no hay, straw or peat moss should accompany the pigeons in the course of importation. Pigeons that are been exported from Ireland to mainland Europe or UK contact must be made with those countries to see what requirements are needed to do so.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

CHARITY SALE

A charity sale will be held late April (date to be confirmed in next week’s issue) to raise money for Macmillan Nurses Pallative Care Unit, Antrim.

On offer will be a select draft of youngsters, kindly donated by some of the top lofts in the country.

Chimney Corner Football Club will be the venue and all proceeds will be donated to Macmillan Nurses Pallative Care Unit.

BALLYMENA and DIST HPS

The above club will be holding a fund raising sale on behalf of the club in the coming weeks. This sale is being organised by Martin Graham, with all lots on offer, including some bred directly from a Mid Antrim Combine Winner. All lots on offer will be listed on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site, with the closing bid online being the opening bid in the live room.

The birds on offer are to be sold on the Saturday night of the opening NIPA race in the Ballymena and Dist clubrooms.

Further information on the sale can be obtained by contacting Martin on 07835 099 155.

BANBRIDGE BREEDER BUYER CHARITY SALE

Banbridge Breeder/Buyer charity sale on Thursday, March 29, in Banbridge Royal British Legion on behalf of St John of God Hospice, Newry. Money raised will be split 50% Prizemoney – 50% Newry Hospice. Penning from 6.30pm – 7.30pm. Sale starts at 8pm. Race to be flown from Sennon Cove Young Bird National.

Prizes will be divided as follows: 50%; 30%; 20%. Divided equally between breeder and buyer. If only two birds clocked – 60% and 40%. If only one bird clocked – 100%.

Everyone welcome to enter one or more young birds.

All young birds must be in pen on night of sale.

For further information contact E McAlinden on 07771 813 198.

YOUNGSTERS ON OFFER

2018 youngster on offer. The very best of Dirk Van Den Bulck, Leo Hermans, Van Herks, Van Rijns, Janssens, Soontjens, long distance stock and more available. Top winning bloodlines are on offer.

If interested contact 07737 275 820.