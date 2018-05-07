Spotlight on farm safety as production takes to stage

Leading local dairy company Dale Farm has partnered with the Grand Opera House and Belfast theatre company Pintsized Productions to develop a live theatre tour that brings the importance of farm safety to life for primary schoolchildren.

Supported by Arts & Business Northern Ireland, Dale Farm’s ‘Seasons of Safety’ will tour 21 rural primary schools throughout County Antrim in May and is the first project of its kind that the Grand Opera House has taken on tour.

Whilst the three-cast production will be open for all ages of primary schoolchildren to experience, a workshop element will follow each performance aimed at P6 and P7 children, exploring themes and learnings emerging from the play. Schools will also be provided with farm safety resources for teachers to use with their classes in their own time. Following its primary school tour, the play will be performed live on 18th May at Balmoral Show as part of Dale Farm’s presence at the annual farming event. Pictured are Caroline Martin, Head of Marketing with Dale Farm with Dale Farm mascot Bella; the cast and crew of ‘Seasons of Safety’ from Pintsized Productions; Mary Nagele, Arts & Business and Aine Dolan from Grand Opera House.