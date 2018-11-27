The patented Spread-A-Bale was originally introduced to the market in 2001 and quickly gained a solid reputation amongst farmers for bedding livestock areas quickly and efficiently.

The early models were designed primarily for square bales and consisted of a moving, belted floor which fed the bale into vertical rotating rotors that then spread the straw into livestock areas without creating large volume of dust.

A novel feature built into the machines was the ability to tilt the rotor frame upwards which, in effect, opened the front of the unit. The operator could then drive into a stack of bales and reverse the drive of the belt and “pull” a bale into the chamber. You therefore had a truly self loading machine which offered considerable savings and time, labour and tractors over other machines.

The range expanded to include models which could handle round and square bales in 2006.

Spread-a-Bale offers a unique operation for a comprehensive range of livestock farmers beef, dairy, sheep, pig and poultry.

Other bale processors literally chop and blow the straw into the livestock pen, using pneumatic forces. In contrast, Spread-a-Bale’s spreading rotors accelerate a mass of straw and throw it full width of the pen with minimal dust generation.

The result

Saves straw: longer straw makes for a longer lasting bed

Our customers commonly report:

Up to 50% straw saving over manual spreading with square bales, up to 35% for round bales

Up to 25% reduced requirement over other mechanical spreading systems

Up to 25% saving of longer straw over shorter straw.

Saves time: forget manual labour; one 700kg rectangular bale can be spread in 45 seconds – faster than any other spreaders, shredders, choppers and bale processors

Reduces dust and subsequent health risks for both farmers, operators and their livestock: minimal dust reduces the risk of pneumonic conditions and eye infections and in turn reduces antibiotic usage, together with injuries from foreign object missiles.

Improves welfare: the entire system has a much reduced carbon footprint over any other mechanised system.

Improves environment: minimises dust, significantly reduces carbon footprint.

Improves business efficiency: lowers the system’s overall costs and contributes to a competitive advantage.

Spread-a-Bale customers are reporting reductions in straw usage of up to 50% together with time and labour savings of up to 75%.

The model range includes: Maxi, Midi and Mini. Please contact G A Allen on 028 40651303 for further information on the Spread A Bale range.