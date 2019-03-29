Spring Fling Fair comes to Brownlow House

Northern Ireland’s favourite shopping event, Frock Around The Clock, will be coming to Lurgan for the very first time with The Spring Fling Fair on Saturday, 6th April at beautiful Brownlow House.

Featuring 35 quality stalls of handmade, vintage and holistic loveliness, it will be the perfect place to find unique Easter gifts as well as gorgeous things for you, your family and your home!

The impressive exhibitor list will include Doireann O’Riordan, selling Irish designed and made contemporary jewellery in precious metals, SimplyE Designs, creators of handcrafted, hand-woven products and beautiful illustrations, Wild About Soap, selling natural handmade soap, organic body butter and solid shampoo bars, Crawford’s Rock, specialists in seaweed, seaweed salts, seaweed seasonings, and seaweed dressing oils, Ellie Mac Candles, creators of hand poured pure soy candles and wax melts, Don’t Forget The Dog, selling luxury dog accessories and products, Lichen Ceramics, creators of wheel-thrown light stoneware functional pottery and fairy houses, Decadence Vintage, offering a fabulous selection of vintage china, books, bags, linens and other collectables, and The Pretty Curious Design Studio creator of beautiful, limited-edition eclectic jewellery, cards, tote bags and quirky prints.

The Spring Fling Fair will take place from 12 - 5pm on Saturday, 6th April 2019 at Brownlow House, Windsor Avenue, Lurgan BT67 9BJ. Admission costs £2 for adults and children go free.

More information on the event can be found at frockfairsni.com and on facebook.com/frockaroundtheclockfairs.