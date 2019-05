Spring lambs selling to £100 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday, May 9: Ewes and lambs are in high demand with strong outfits fetching £230, spring lambs to £100 and fat ewe to £95.

Spring lambs: Hilltown farmer, £100 for 23kg (431ppk). Annalong farmer, £97.50 for 22.5kg (433ppk), £94 for 21kg (447ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £97 for 2kg (421ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £97 for 22.5kg (428ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £96.50 for 22kg (438ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £95 for 21.5kg (441ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmers, £95, £85. Mayobridge farmers, £90, £85, £84 (twice). Castlewellan farmer, £86.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Attical farmer, £230, £210, £198, £180. Hilltown farmer, £216, £196, £192. Castlewellan farmer, £180 (twice).

Saturday, May 11: The demand for all grades remained very high with a packed ring side.

Fat cows: Mayobridge farmer, £1,170 for 664kg (176ppk), £1,085 for 578kg (187ppk). Attical farmer, £1,130 for 636kg (170ppk). Gilford farmer, £1,100 for 644kg (170ppk). Ballymartin farmer, £1,100 for 812kg (135ppk). Mullaghbawn farmer, £1,070 for 792kg (135ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,050 for 756kg (139ppk).

Cows and calves at foot: Rostrevor farmer, cow with twin, £1,800. Downpatrick farmer, cow and male calf, £1,330. Attical farmer, cow and heifer calf, £1,300. Clough farmer, cow and male calf, £1,210. Cabra farmer, cow and heifer calf, £1,180.

Bulls: Attical farmer, £1,520 for 930kg (163ppk). Dromore farmer, £1,220 for 660kg (184ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,110 for 920kg (108ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,000 for 920kg (108ppk).

Weanling heifers: Kilcoo farmer, £935 for 384kg (243ppk), £910 for 460kg (197ppk), £855 for 360kg (237ppk), £850 for 400kg (212ppk), £845 for 364kg (232ppk). Gilford farmer £95 for 422kg (221ppk). Hilltown farmer, £800 for 414kg (193ppk), £765 for 354kg (216ppk), £740 for 326kg (227ppk). Newry farmer, £740 for 326kg (227ppk).

Heifers: Cabra farmers, £1150 for 736kg (156ppk), £1,060 for 578kg (183ppk), £1,050 for 588kg (178ppk), £1,040 for 568kg (183ppk), £1,035 for 438kg (236ppk). Hilltown farmer, £1,110 for 514kg (216ppk), £990 for 408kg (242ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,080 for 612kg (176ppk). Drumgath farmer, £1,080 for 522kg (206ppk), £1,020 for 512kg (199ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £1,000 for 534kg (179ppk). Annalong farmer, £970 for 510kg (190ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer, £1,030 for 414kg (248ppk). Newry farmer, £965 for 424kg (227ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £955 for 422kg (226ppk). Dromara farmer£955 for 422kg (226ppk). Hilltown farmer, £940 for 404kg (232ppk), £890 for 454kg (196ppk), £880 for 366kg (240ppk). Attical farmer, £925 for 372kg (248ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £920 for 466kg (197ppk). Cabra farmer, £895 for 342kg (261ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer, £1,230 for 680kg (180ppk), £1,065 for 464kg (229ppk), £1,060 for 564kg (187ppk), £1,050 for 578kg (181ppk). Ballynahinch farmer, £1,185 for 570kg (207ppk). Cabra farmer, £1,120 for 502kg (223ppk), £1075 for 586kg (183ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,080 for 510kg (211ppk). Newry farmer, £1,070 for 516kg (207ppk).