Spring lecture at Aughnacloy

The Institute of Northern Ireland Beekeepers in partnership with Clogher Valley Beekepers and Mid Ulster Beekeepers, recently staged a spring lecture in Salley’s Restaurant in Aughnacloy.

The guest speaker was Alan Riach, President of the Scottish Beekeepers Association. He delivered two talks entitled “My Beekeeping methods and experiments” and “Bees and flowers”.

Alan Riach 1 Cynthia Riach, Michael Young INIB, Lyndon Wortley Chairman INIB, Alan Riach Scottish BKA Guest Speaker, Trevor Watson Clogher Valley BKA, Cecil Sloan Clogher Valley BKA, & Chester Roulston Clogher Valley BKA.

Alan has around a dozen hives of bees, and has been keeping bees for close on 30 years. He described his method of beekeeping and passed on many tips which work for him, mainly working bees on the oil seed rape, which is grown extensively in Scotland.

Alan was the second speaker that the INIB has brought to local associations within the last few weeks. The first was Mike Palmer for USA, who visited Mid Ulster BKA and Roe Valley BKA.

All these talks were well attended and demonstrates INIB commitment to bring top speakers and organise events to educate and inform beekeepers and the general public.