Springers selling to £1080 at Lisnaskea Mart

A seasonal entry cattle on offer at Lisnaskea livestock Sales on Tuesday, December 3 sold to a brisk demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply this growing demand.

This week cows and calves sold to £1220.

Springers sold to £1080.

Store bullocks sold to £940 for 430kg Charolais (£218) with smaller ones selling to £900 for a 360kg Charolais (£250).

Store heifers sold to £875 for a 460kg Limousin (£190).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £840 for a 330kg Charolais (£254) with smaller ones selling to £585 for a 220kg Charolais (£266).

Weanling heifers sold to £815 for a 340kg Charolais (£240) with smaller ones selling to £300 per 100kg for a 100kg Charolais to £300.

Leading prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer 2013 cow with bull calf to £1220. Fintona producer sold springers to £1080 and £980. Augher producer springing heifer to £950.

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £940 (£218) and 400kg Charolais to £800, (£200) Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £915 (£234), 390kg Charolais to £900 (£231) and 360kg Charolais to £900 (£250) and Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £850 (£212.50).

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Charolais to £875 (£190) Derrylin producer 450kg Charolais to £760.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £840 (£254), 410kg Limousin to £810, 390kg Limousin to £800 and 350kg Limousin to £750. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £820 (£242), 320kg Charolais to £790 (£247) and 350kg Charolais to £780 (£223), Magheraveely producer 370kg Charolais to £815 (£220), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £815. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £805 (£268), Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £770 (£265) and 270kg Charolais to £710 (£263), Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £760 (£230), 310kg Charolais to £710 (£229), 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £560, 290kg Charolais to £520, and 290kg Limousin to £510. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 (£237.50) Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £725 and 280kg Limousin to £745 (£266) Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £705, 330kg Limousin to £705, 290kg Limousin to £575, and 230kg Charolais to £520. Kinawley producer 270kg Charolais to £620. Rosslea producer 320kg Sim. to £610, 280kg Sim. to £550 and 250kg Sim. to £500. Aghalane producer 220kg Charolais to £585 (£266) 240kg Charolais to £635 (£264) and 240kg Charolais to £500. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Her. to £500, 250kg Her. to £490 and 260kg Her. to £485. Newtwonbutler producer 210kg Limousin to £490.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £815 (£240) and 380kg Charolais to £800. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £705, 310kg Limousin to £675, 300kg Limousin to £645, 360kg Limousin to £620 and 270kg Limousin to £580. Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £665 and 260kg Limousin to £505. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £560, 310kg Limousin to £530, 250kg Charolais to £490 and 210kg Charolais to £475. Aghalane producer 200kg Charolais to £570 (£285) 150kg Limousin to £300, 100kg Charolais to £300 (£300) and 180kg Charolais to £400. Kinawley producer 230kg Charolais to £480.