Springhill ewe lambs top Dungannon Charollais Female Sale

A tremendous pen of ewe lambs from the Springhill flock of Graham Foster were in keen demand at the Charollais Sheep Female Sale in Dungannon.

A flurry of bidding realized a top bid of 1900gns for Lot 92, sired by Ballynoe House Playboy and out of a Rhaeadr dam this flashy lamb selling to David Norman, Cumbria. An ET sister sold for 1100gns to Tom Newth, Somerset.

Stephen Cowan with in-lamb shearling selling for 1,000gns to Eugene O'Sullivan, Co Meath

David Cromie also went to 1100gns for the first lot in the Springhill pen, this one sired by Robleston Superman and out of a home bred dam.

Making 1100gns was another Superman daughter with a Lisfuncheon dam sold to Donegal Breeder, Karol Gallen. Fellow Donegal breeder John McAfferty had to go to 1000gns to secure his lot, a Springhill O’Driscoll daughter and out of a Home bred dam. The Springhill pen of nine ewe lambs sold to average 966gns.

Topping the trade in the In-lamb Shearlings was the Tullyear pen of Drew and Stephen Cowan, their top lot selling for 1600gns, an Oakchurch Royal Ryan daughter out of a home bred dam this stand out ewe selling to David Argue for his Rockdale Flock.

County Meath breeder Eugene O’Sullivan went to 1000gns for another great muscled Oakchurch Royal Ryan daughter. Also selling for 1000gns from the Tullyear pen was a stylish Springhill Royal Commander daughter, this lot going to the Rigghead Flock of the Sloan family, Dumfries. The Tullyear Flock averaging 630gns for 20 sold.

David Argue who purchased top priced in-lamb shearling for 1,600gns with Stephen Cowan

The Rockvilla Flock of David Mawhinney sold their In-lamb Shearlings to a top of 850gns for a big bodied Arbryn Panther daughter and out of a home bred dam selling to James Andrew,Maybole, Scotland. Another Panther daughter sold for 780gns to Lorna Stubbs, Lisbellaw. A well muscled Loanhead Northern Star daughter from the same pen sold for 700gns to Richard Powell, County Armagh.

Alistair Moore had a good day with his ewe lambs selling to a top of 780gns for a well fleshed Kirkhouse Remo daughter and a Ballyhunsley dam selling to Wexford Breeder Turlough McDonald. Another stylish Remo daughter and out of a Tullyear dam sold for 750gns to G McKenna, County Mayo. Wexford breeder Turlough McDonald had to go to 720gns to secure his purchase of the last of the Hillside lambs, this lot sired by Foulrice Supreme and out of a home bred dam. The Hillside pen averaged 750gns for three.

Top in the Hollylodge pen of McConnell Brothers sold to Donegal Breeder, Dezzie Graham, a great bodied Edstaston San Miguel daughter selling for 750gns. A stylish daughter of Knockin Shop and out of an Elmwick dam produced the top price in Ian Craig’s Ballynoe House Pen, selling to the Tullyear Flock of

Drew and Stephen Cowan for 700gns.

Averages: 58 In lamb ewes sold to average 466gns; 31 ewe lambs sold to average 591gns.