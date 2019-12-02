Springhill females return to Omagh

The annual Springhill female sale returns to Omagh Mart on the evening of Friday, December 6, with a wide choice of pedigree ewes, gimmers and ewe lambs catalogued, and a selection of Suffolk and Charollais cross ewe lambs also offered for sale, all sired by tried and tested tups.

The Springhill pedigree ewes on offer come in lamb to Strathbogie Bad Boy, Auldhouseburn Capaldi and Auldhouseburn Carlos.

Auldhouseburn-Capaldi purchased at Lanark 2019 for 12K. Service sire to some of the Springhill Gimmers

Bad Boy is an extremely stretchy tup, with good skin and back end, he was purchased at the Scottish National Sale, Lanark 2018 for 4,500gns and has been successful in the NI Texel Flock competition 2018 and 2019 taking third place junior stock ram and senior stock ram respectively.

He has bred a lot of very saleable lambs in 2019 with very few faults and sired most of the ewe lambs in the pen of 10, which took second place in the flock competition earlier this month.

He has also sired several of the pedigree ewe lambs on offer. Capaldi, a super strong tup, was purchased jointly for 12,000gns at Lanark this year.

A son of the 125,000gns, Rhaeadr Best of the Best, and out of one of the top priced gimmers at the Select Seven sale 2018 which sold to 9000gns, Capaldi took the second place junior stock ram in the flock competition 2019.

Finally, Carlos, a long lamb with good gigots and tight skin but does not peel, was also purchased at Lanark 2019.

He is another son of Best of the Best out of a homebred ewe sired by Sportsman A Star and a massive Hull House gimmer.

Springhill also offer a selection of Suffolk and Charolais cross Texel ewe lambs.

All are sired by the well proven Derrylahan Alpha Male, second placed senior stock ram 2019 flock competition.

Springhill have received some excellent reports of last year’s consignment of Alpha Male crossbred daughters, which have won top prizes for purchasers at local shows in the Republic of Ireland.

The pedigree Texels on offer have been sired by a number of well renowned tups including, Springhill Attraction; whose 2018 daughters have performed well for purchasers, Bluehill Yogi; RUAS male champion 2017, first aged ram RUAS 2018 and first senior stock ram, flock competition 2018, and the well-known Tophill Wall Street.

The Milestonehill consignment is made up of 35 smart gimmers from the top bloodlines within the flock.

They come in lamb to three exciting tups. Plasucha All Rounder; has been used in the Milestonehill flock for the past few years and has bred a number of excellent females and the majority of the top shearling rams this year. Craig Douglas Buster a much-admired son of Mullan Amigo was purchased in Lanark 2018 for 3,600gns, both his ewe and ram lambs look promising for 2020.

Finally, Bluegates Caesar was purchased at the NI Premier Sale 2019, a very correct Drumgooland Aga Khan son with lots of style.

Yet again the Springhill Female Sale catalogue is packed full of choice lots, for both the pedigree and commercial breeder.

It is available from Omagh Mart (028 8224 3311) or for further details of the sale contact John (077 111 01461).

Sale commences at 7pm, Omagh Mart, Gillygooly Road, Omagh BT78 5PN