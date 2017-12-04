Springhill herd takes the top show prize

The British Blue Show Exhibitor of 2017 was announced at the NI Blue Cattle Club annual dinner, held recently at the Temple Golf Club.

Kindly sponsored by Ballygrange Construction Ltd of Kilkeel, the British Blue Show Exhibitor competition is organised by the NI Blue Cattle Club to acknowledge exhibitors for their commitment to promoting British Blues at regional agricultural shows throughout Northern Ireland.

Honorary Club President Johnny Young, British Blue Exhibitor Runner Up Team David, Basil and Jonathon Dougherty

Points are awarded based on the number of animals presented and achievements on the day making this is a superb achievement and a much-appreciated award.

The winner of Ballygrange British Blue Show Exhibitor 2017 was the Springhill team of J&S Martin from Newtownards with the Greenfield team of Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin a close runner up.

Honorary Club President Johnny Young from Ballynahinch made the presentations on behalf of the sponsors. Basil Dougherty, NI Blue Cattle Club Chairman, congratulated the winners and thanked Ballygrange Construction for their support.

The NI Blue Cattle Club takes this opportunity to thank all members and exhibitors for their participation in all events throughout the year.