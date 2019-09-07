Springhill tups sale returns to Omagh Mart

Saturday, September 14 sees the annual Springhill ram sale return for its ninth year to Omagh Mart.

The 2019 catalogue is bursting with an assortment of pedigree and first generation cross rams.

Included within the 59 shearling rams is a number of birth notified pedigree Texels and pure-bred Charollais, as well as a selection of Suffolk and Charollais cross Texels all bred from pedigree ewes and sired by the Texel stock ram Derrylahan Alpha Male.

Alpha Male was the All Ireland Show junior ram lamb champion, 2017 and has bred consistently since arriving at Springhill.

He has grown into a strong stock tup and has produced some outstanding progeny. Springhill also offer for sale three stock rams, Clinterty Almighty, who has bred both males for the pedigree and commercial markets; Ballynahone Aftershock, purchased jointly with the Clougher and Bluehill flocks and used extensively within all flocks, sons are also catalogued; and Blackstown Yoga, who was purchased for his length and gigots which has carried through in his off spring with many of the females being retained in the flock.

The remainder of the catalogue comprises of almost 40 Ram lambs; a selection of pedigree Texel, Sufolk cross Texel and Charollais cross Texel from Springhill with guest consignments from Blackstown Texels and Springhill Charollais, making this a sale catalogue not to be missed with a wide variety of pedigree and first cross hybrid rams on offer ready and fit for work.

John Foster commented: “Our sale continues to generate lots of interest with regular purchasers returning year on year. The Chartex and Sufftex rams catalogued are bred from pedigree sires onto pedigree ewes thus creating first generation hybrid vigour, which is highly desirable when producing either fat lambs or replacement ewes.

“Our rams have not been housed or fed cabbages and a luck penny will be given for all sheep sold.”

The reputation this sale has built up over the past nine years can be attributed to the focus of the vendors on breeding rams for the commercial producer, offering rams with size and character, good carcases and ready to work.

The sale begins at 12 noon on Saturday, September 14 in Omagh Mart.

For any further enquiries please contact John Foster 07711 101461 .