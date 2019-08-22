Springing cows sell to a top price of £2,100 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 200 calves and weanlings on Thursday, August 15, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £465, £420, £380; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £450, £295, £272; V Craig, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £408, £390, £315; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £382, £300, £240; Dungannon farmer, Her £375, Friesian £215; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £360, £330; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £355, £345, £220; J McKenna, Maghera, Limousin £320; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £320; B McAfee, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £318; R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, Shorthorn beef £315; G E Bates, Moneymore, Limousin £302, Aberdeen Angus £250; S Bruce, Bellaghy, Belgian Blue £300, Charolais £260; T and K Smith, Castlederg, Simmental £295; Draperstown farmer, Shorthorn £290, £262; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £280; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £268; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £240; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £240 and W and A Houston, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £225.

Heifer calves: Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £440, Shorthorn beef £348, Fleckvieh £248; Dungiven farmer, Simmental £400; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £418, £357, £315, Belgian Blue £300; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Charolais £395, £292, Aberdeen Angus £282, £280, £270; K McKinstry, Magherafelt, Limousin £380; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £315, Hereford £230; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £308, £280, £250; G E Bates, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £295, Limousin £258; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £288; T and K Smith, Castlederg, Shorthorn £268, Limousin £220; V Craig, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £245; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £242; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £235; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £225 and N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £215.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £178.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, August 19: An entry of 700 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs selling to £79.00 and to 3.75 per kg.

Lambs: Desertmartin farmer, 14k, £53.50 (382), 16k, £57.50 (359), 16.5k, £57 (346); H Hasson, Garvagh, 17k, £63.80 (375), 18.5k, £64.50 (349); J and P Semple, Limavady, 17.5k, £64.50 (369), 17k, £61.80 (364); T Archibald, Dunloy, 21.5k, £73.20 (341); J Andrews, Portglenone, 20k, £67.20 (336); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 20k, £67 (335); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £76.80 (334); J McCracken, Randalstown, 22k, £73.50 (334), 16k, £53 (331); J Semple, Dungiven, 22k, £73 (332); Garvagh farmer, 23k, £75.60 (329); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k, £74 (329); M Malone, Macosquin, 22k, £72 (327); J Rees, Rasharkin, 22k, £72 (327); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 22.5k, £73 (324); L McGuckin, Cookstown, 22.5k, £72.80 (324); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £73 (324); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 23k, £74.40 (324); J Canning, Limavady, 22k, £71 (323); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23.5k, £75.80 (323); Limavady farmer, 18k, £58.20 (323); S and A Black, Garvagh, 22.5k, £72.50 (322); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 24.5k, £79 (322) and R Paul, Maghera, 22.5k, £72.50 (322).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £85.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, August 20: A good entry of 130 head met a flying trade with springing cows to a top of £2,100.

Calved cows sold to £2,060.

More stock required weekly.

Wednesday, August 21: A super entry of 320 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,345, heifers sold to £1,120 and fat cows sold to £1,170.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

J McGoldrick, Kilrea, 710k Limousin £1,170 (165); Garvagh farmer, 660k Charolais £1030 (156), 700k Lim £850 (121); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 500k Montbeliarde £755 (151); Magherafelt farmer, 780k Simmental £1,135 (146), 690k Limousin £840 (122); I Smyth, Limavady, 740k Simmental £1,080 (146); Coleraine farmer, 780k Limousin £1,125 (144), 720k, £1,000 (139), 670k Friesian £780 (116); J Maccombe, Killaloo, 600k Simmental £855 (143); M Draine, Toomebridge, 640k Limousin £905 (141), 640k, £780 (122); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 620k Friesian £780 (126); S and S Houston, Maghera, 520k Charolais £650 (125) and G Rea, Rasharkin, 780k Friesian £920 (118).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: R Cole, Macosquin, 360k Charolais £750 (208), 410k, £850 (207), 460k, £950 (207), 390k, £785 (201), 490k, £955 (195), 380k Aberdeen Angus £740 (195); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,065 (197); J Hamilton and Son, 420k Charolais £810 (193), 390k Charolais £735 (189), 420k, £790 (188); A Dougherty, Castlerock, 420k Charolais £800 (191);T Davison, Desertmartin, 370k Limousin £700 (189), 450k, £840 (187), 430k, £800 (186); B McAuley, Bushmills, 460k Limousin £870 (189), 420k, £780 (186) and Castlerock farmer, 380k Charolais £710 (187), 430k, £800 (186).

Steers: D Taylor, Macosquin, 380k Charolais £915 (241), 360k, £780 (217), 450k, £965 (214), 420k, £885 (211); D Harbinson, Limavady, 480k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,035 (216), 520k Charolais £1,010 (194), 540k, £1,045 (194), 540k, £1,035 (192); P Dougherty, Castlerock, 400k Charolais £860 (215), 360k, £770 (214), 360k, £675 (188); D Harshaw, Castlerock, 410k Charolais £865 (211), 370k, £740 (200); D Nesbitt, Magherafelt, 400k Aberdeen Angus £800 (200); A Mooney, Portglenone, 490k Aberdeen Angus £975 (199), 470k Limousin £900 (192); J Mitchell, Aghadowey, 590k Limousin £1,160 (197), 560k, £1,090 (195); A Dougherty, Castlerock, 460k Charolais £895 (195); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Aberdeen Angus £985 (193); J Houston, Randalstown, 460k Limousin £880 (191); Randalstown farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,045 (190), 550k, £1,040 (189); S and S Houston, Maghera, 310k Aberdeen Angus £585 (189); A Bellingham, Ballymoney, 400k Charolais £750 (188) and T Duddy, Claudy, 550k Limousin £1,030 (187).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.