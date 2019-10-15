Springing heifers sell to a top price of £1,660 of Armoy Mart

Just over 230 head of cattle were offered for sale last Monday night, trade was good in all sections.

A special entry of springing heifers sold to a top of £1,660.

Steers sold to £1,260, heifers sold to £1,170 with a 450kgs Limousin heifer sold to £1,115.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Bushmills producer, Charolais, 700kgs £1,260. Magherhoney producer, Limousin, 420kgs £885. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £990. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 510kgs £935, 490kgs £925, 530kgs £985. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,175, 600kgs £1,045. Cushendall producer, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £770. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 550kgs £1,020, 510kgs £950, 540kgs £990. Ballymoney producer, Hereford, 530kgs £955. Limavady producer, 700kgs £1,190. Banbridge producer, Belgian Blue, 520kgs £950, 600kgs £960, 475kgs £860. Ballymena producer, Belgian Blue, 520kgs £950, 600kgs £960, 475kgs £860. Mosside producer, Limousin, 480kgs £835, 500kgs £830. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 520kgs £890. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £960, 500kgs £905. Bushmills producer, Limousin 570kgs, £1,010, 600kgs £1,105. Martinstown producer, Fresian, 540kgs £750, 560kgs £840. Armoy producer, Limousin, 700kgs £1,105, 600kgs £1,025.

HEIFERS

Armoy producer, Limousin, 450kgs £1,115. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 640kgs £1,170, 610kgs £1,130. Moyarget producers, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £995, 600kgs £1,000, 480kgs £950, 500kgs £915, 480kgs £880. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 420kgs £815, 390kgs £720. Ballymena producer, Limousin, 460kgs £830, 480kgs £840, 460kgs £815, 450kgs £890. Armoy producer, Charolais, 460kgs £900, 480kgs £900, 450kgs £870, 520kgs £990, 480kgs £890, 490kgs £870, 470kgs £850, 470kgs £890. Cushendun producer, Charolais, 550kgs £995, 480kgs £870, 460kgs £845. Armoy producer, Limousin, 430kgs £820, 450kgs £770. Ballymena producer, Charolais, 550kgs £950, 400kgs £750.

SUCKLERS

Cloughmills producer, springers, £1,660, £1,650, £1,500, £1,280, £1,450, £1,240, £1,350, £1,300, £1,350, £1,280, £1,200. Ballycastle producers, cows with heifer calves at foot, £1,200, £1,200.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.