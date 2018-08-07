Standing room only as Valais Blacknose attract massive crowd

Even with the strong presale interest auctioneer Shaun Irvine could not believe the crowd of bidders and spectators at the first ever sale of Valais Blacknose sheep held in Ireland.

Hundreds of potential buyers travelled from as far as Cork to view the super entry of breeding stock presented for sale by husband and wife team Richard and Selina Beattie, Omagh.

Eve and Vanessa Ringland, Katesbridge were two of the youngest purchasers at the first sale of Valais Blacknose to be held in Ireland on behalf of Richard and Selina Beattie

Prices topped at 2000 guineas for a stock ewe who was snapped up by Ross Montgomery, Tipperary. There was good interest in females as buyers sought to establish their flocks with Siobhan O Neill, Westmeath forking out 1450 guineas for a three crop ewe.

Martin Clinton, Letterkenny went to 1200 guineas to secure the only ewe and lamb outfit at the sale.

Bidding was on fire for the selection of April born ewe lambs topping at 1000 guineas paid on two occasions. D McCrystal, Guladuff Hill was the first to part with 1000 guineas and shortly afterwards purchased a comrade ewe lamb for 850 guineas.

Also parting with 1000 guineas for a ewe lamb to start their flock was Lisa Rothwell, Co Carlow. The selection of ewe lambs returned an average of £840 for 15.

Ram lambs met with steady trade selling to 400 guineas and levelling at £340 for 20.

Richard Beattie was delighted with the demand for his sheep and wholeheartedly wishes all of his purchasers well with their stock.

Auctioneers: Shaun Irvine, JA McClelland & Son, Ballymena