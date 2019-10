Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill

An entry of 150 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 29th October sold in a steady demand.

Cow/heifers sold from £140 to £167 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1015. Heavy cows sold from £149 per 100 kilos for 728k at £1085. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £117 per 100 kilos for 690k at £815. Second quality friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 608k £1015 £167.00; Newry farmer 622k £985 £158.00; Newry farmer 634k £970 £153.00; Newry farmer 534k £805 £151.00; Armagh farmer 620k £925 £149.00; Newry farmer 728k £1085 £149.00; Keady farmer 654k £935 £143.00; Newry farmer 630k £885 £140.00.

Friesian cull cows: Jerrettspass farmer 694k £815 £117.00; Jerrettspass farmer 644k £715 £111.00; Derrynoose farmer 694k £765 £110.00; Armagh farmer 594k £605 £102.00; Dromara farmer 738k £750 £102.00; Armagh farmer 628k £635 £101.00; Armagh farmer 662k £655 £99.00; Bessbrook farmer 700k £685 £98.00.

CALVES

140 calves sold in the best trade in several weeks. Good quality bull calves sold to £370 for a 3 week old Char followed by £350 for a 3 week old Lim. All good quality bulls sold from £250 to £340 each. Heifer calves sold to £350 for a 5 week old Lim followed by £290 for a 7 week old Lim. Main demand for good quality heifers from £200 to £280 each.

Heifer calves: Lim £350; Lim £290; Lim £280; Ch £275; DAQ £240; Lim £240; Lim £235; BB £230; AA £225;

Bull calves: Ch £370; Lim £350; Ch £345; BB £340; BB £330; BB £325; BB 3325; BB £315; BB £315.