Steady demand in sales at Lisnaskea Mart

There was a smaller entry of cattle on offer in Lisnaskea on Tuesday, November 19, but sales sold to a good steady demand for all sorts with lots more stock required.

This week cows and calves sold to £1300 and £1200, store heifers sold to £1070 for a 630kg, Charolais weanling males sold to £885 for a 340kg Charolais (£260) and reaching £277 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £830.

Smaller ones sold to £700 for a 270kg Charolais (£259), weanling heifers sold to £845 for a 360kg Charolais (£235) with smaller ones selling to £500 for a 230kg Limousin.

Leading prices as follows:

Cows and calves: Lisnaskea producer £1300 for a 2011 cow with bull calf. Rosslea Producer £1200 for 2010 cow with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1100 for 2011 cow with heifer calf and £1040 for 2009 cow with heifer calf.

Store heifers: Lisnaskea producer 630kg Charolais to £1070 (£169) and 380kg Charolais to £700. Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Charolais to £900 (£180) 460kg Hereford to £705, and 410kg Hereford to £690.

Weanling steers and bulls: Corranny producer 340kg Charolais to £885 (£260) 350kg Charolais to £875 (£250) 340kg Charolais to £850 (£250) 410kg Charolais to £795 and 340kg Charolais to £740. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £830 (£277) 330kg Limousin to £785 (£245) and 320kg Limousin to £685. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £800 (£222) 360kg Charolais to £755, 270kg Charolais to £700 (£259) 270kg Charolais to £695 (£257) and 320kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £780, 330kg Charolais to £720 and 300kg Limousin to £675. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £700. Lisbellaw producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £695. Clogher producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £685. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £590. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £575 and 300kg Limousin to £605.

Weaning heifers: Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £845 (£235) 340kg Charolais to £745 (£219) and 340kg Limousin to £675. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £745 (£226) and 230kg Limousin to £500 Corranny producer 300kg Charolais to £730 (£243) and 280kg Charolais to £630 (£225) Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £700, 320kg Charolais to £680, and 320kg Charolais to £610. Derrygonnelly producer 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £665. Clogher producer 350kg Limousin to £550 and 180kg Aberdeen Angus to £382.

More stock required weekly to supply this growing demand.