Steady trade for cattle at Saintfield

There was a larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, with a lot of quality sorts on offer. Steady trade remaining.

More cattle required to meet demands of packed ring of buyers. Top price of the day £1500 for a 780kg Char Bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 85 fats sold to £1316 for a 700kg BB Bullock, £188 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1300 for a 850kg Lim, £153 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Donaghadee producer BB Bullocks 700kg £188 £1316, 610kg £193 £1177, Fr Bullocks 750kg £153 £1147, 650kg £147 £955, BB Heifers 670kg £176 £1179, 620kg £182 £1128, 550kg £185 £1017, Downpatrick producer Lim Cow 850kg £153 £1300, Lisburn producer BB Cows 750kg £168 £1260, 850kg £119 £1011, Newtownards producer Lim Cows 650kg £188 £1222, 710kg £158 £1121, Ballynahinch producer AA Cows 880kg £130 £1144, 630kg £148 £932, 680kg £135 £918, 770kg £118 £908, Dromore producer Char Cow 720kg £160 £1152, Dromara producer AA Cows 740kg £150 £1110, 660kg £141 £930.

BULLOCKS: Over 100 Bullocks sold to £1500 for a 780kg Char. Lighter sorts sold to £800 for a 320kg Daq (250).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Lims 780kg £1500, 550kg £1160, 570kg £1150, 550kg £1145, 500kg £1060, 500kg £1005, Her 500kg £980, Saintfield producer AAs 650kg £1340, 530kg £1135, 560kg £1135, 580kg £1135, 540kg £1120, 500kg £1060, 520kg £1005, Ballynahinch producer Chars 600kg £1200, 520kg £1120, 520kg £1115, 550kg £1115, 520kg £1100, 520kg £1080, 510kg £1010, 470kg £950, Kircubbin producer BBs 620kg £1140, 600kg £1080, 610kg £1080, 570kg £1030, 500kg £1020, Crossgar producer SHs 550kg £1110, 570kg £1110, 550kg £1100, Strangford producer BBs 500kg £1060, 500kg £1005, 490kg £995, 400kg £860, Comber producer Lims 490kg £985, 490kg £940, 430kg £935,440kg £915, Bangor producer Daqs 390kg £870, 400kg £840, 340kg £820, 320kg £800.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1160 for a 550kg Lim.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £420 for a Lim Bull.