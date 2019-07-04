Steady trade for cattle this week at Lisahally Mart

A steady trade this week.
Prices as follows:
BULLOCKS: Patrick O'Connor £1,100/620kg, Nigel Stevenson £1,090/580kg, £1,045/590kg, £1,020/570kg, Samuel Mackey £980/580kg, £940/590kg, £920/610kg, £910/540kg, £850/510kg, Robert Love £895/510kg, £880/490kg, £750/450kg, £700/430kg, £685/380kg, £680/380kg, £675/400kg, Gary Boyd £750/460kg, S Galbraith £750/450kg, Graham Grieves £515/380kg and R Love £420/370kg.
HEIFERS: J E Martin £1,330, £1,100, Graeme Christie £900/430kg, 3900/500kg, £895/460kg, £850/500kg, Gary Boyd £745/440kg, £660/410kg, £610/380kg and S Moore £430/200kg.
Fat lambs sell to £89.50/24kg on Tuesday.
FAT LAMBS: John McWilliams £89.50/24kg, H McColum £83.20/27kg, Reid Clarke £81/24kg, H McCollum £80.80/24kg, Declan McGuinness £79/23kg, James O'Connor £77/23kg, Mervyn Young £77/22kg, H McCollum £75.50/21kg, C Devine £74.80/21kg and Mary Martin £72/20kg.
FAT EWES: S Devine £92.50, William Mitchell £92, Mervyn Young £90, A Cooke £87, Robert Guy £86, H Conn £82, John Dodds £79, £78, A and B Douglas £75.50 and S Carmichael £74, £70.50.