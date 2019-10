Steady trade for sheep remains at Gortin Mart

A steady trade for sheep remained at Gortin Mart.

Ewe lambs sold to £83, fat lambs sold to £78/28kg, store lambs sold to £66.20 and fat ewes sold to £89.

D Keenan £78/28kg, £76/7kg, S Allen £74/27kg, S Whelan £73.50/24kg, Vincent Keenan £73/27kg, Howard McFarland £72/24kg, Mary Devine £72/26kg, Ray Wilson £71.20/23kg, James Kerr £71/28kg, John McMenamin £71/24kg, Aubrey McKelvey £70.50/24kg, Thomas Watt £70/24kg, Stephen Burton £69.80/23kg, Gordan Smyth £69.50/23kg, Gerard McCrory £69.50/23kg and Gordan Smyth £69/23kg.

EWES LAMBS

James Black £83, James Black £73, S Moore £73, £71, Aubrey McKelvey £70 and D Lynch £70, £69.

STORE LAMBS

Aubrey McKelvey £66.20, J Black £65, S Palmer £65, £64, Stephen Lindsay £64.50, William Elkin £63.50, John Rafferty £63.50, Patrick Tohey £61.50, R Scott £61.50, W Baxter £59.50, William Orr £58.50 and Charles Beattie £58.50.

FAT EWES

S Keenan £89, £87, H Kelly £87, £84, Victor Creighton £85, Patrick Gallagher £81, Issaac Crilly £77, Mary Devine £75 and Peter Keenan £74.

A flying trade last Friday (October 4) for suckler calves.

Prices as follows

MALE WEANLINGS

Seamus McGuigan £970/370kg, Drew Baxter £790/360kg, £740/290kg, £740/310kg, £735/320kg, £720/290kg, £710/300kg, John Baxter £730/320kg, £725/310kg, Francis and Patrick Keenan £725/280kg, G and P Campbell £710/280kg, £700/260kg, A Devine £710/330kg, £700/300kg, Drew Baxter £700/260kg, £700/300kg, John Baxter £700/320kg, £700/340kg, Drew Baxter £700/270kg, £690/260kg, A Devine £680/270kg, £630/290kg and J Baxter £660/330kg, £640/300kg, £600/280kg, £600/260kg, £590/260kg.

FEMALE WEANLINGS

A Devine £1050, £1000, Seamus McGuigan £850/270kg, G Christie £810/460kg, ££770/460kg, £765/420kg, £765/450kg, £750/420kg, £725/450kg, John Keenan £750/400kg, Seamus McGuigan £750/290kg, £720/240kg, Gerard and Patrick £750/350kg, £690/320kg, £680/280kg, £640/260kg, Conal Houston £705/370kg, Francis and Patrick Kennan £655/260kg, Drew Baxter £630/270kg, F and P Keenan £620/260kg,£600/260kg, £600/260kg, £600/250kg and A Devine £610/260kg.