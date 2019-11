Steady trade of good quality lamb at Downpatrick

At the Downpatrick Co-Op sheep sale on Saturday, November 16, there was a steady trade of good quality lamb.

Fat lambs sold to £89.20, fat ewes to £75.00 and light weight lambs to £4.92ppk. Fat lambs: Ballyalton farmer 27kg £89.20, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £89.00, Ballykeel farmer 33kg £88.00, Erenagh farmer 28kg £87.50 and 20kg £78.00, Listooder farmer 27kg £86.75, Ballyculter farmer 26kg £86.50, Ballynahinch farmer 28kg £86.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg £86.00, Ballylig farmer 25kg £86.00 and 24kg £85.20.Raffrey farmer 25kg £85.50, Strangford farmer 25kg £85.50 and 21kg £75.00, Killinchy farmer 25kg £85.00, Annacloy farmer 24kg £85, Crossgar farmer 23kg £83.50 and 22kg £82, Downpatrick farmer 21kg £80.20 and 21kg £81, Woodgrange farmer 17kg £81.50 and 17kg £77.80 and 14kg £69, Strangford farmer 22kg £80 and 17kg £73, Crossgar farmer 20kg £79.20, Ballynoe farmer 22kg £78.20 and Saintfield farmer 21kg £77.20.