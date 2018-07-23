Steam Threshing Festival heads to Moynalty

The peace and tranquility of the picturesque town of Moynalty, Co Meath will once again be broken by the sounds and sights of a bygone era as the Moynalty Steam Threshing Festival gets underway.

The 43rd annual event will take place on 12th August 2018 in the grounds of the Moynalty Stream Threshing Museum and parkland in the heart of the village.

The festivities will start on the Saturday evening (11th August) where over 20 steam engines will “fire up” their engines and will escort a traditional charity tractor run in aid of Meath Palliative Care & Meath Hospice home care movement. It is a warm and friendly social occasion for all ages.

On the day the stage will be set by the Steam Threshing Committee where displays of vanishing work practices and food production can be seen along-side craft making and vintage displays.

It’s a great day out for young and old as it has something for everyone, displays and demonstrations remind us of how things were for our fore-fathers: Horse and steam power, reaping and binding, threshing and flailing. Traditional crafts such as basket weaving, steel forging, hot shoeing, tin craft, wood turning and harness making are all to be seen while the local ladies will give demonstrations on making butter at the full size replica cottage. Brown bread, colcannon, boxty and pancakes will all be cooked on the open fires to taste and for sale.

This year is a special year for the tractor enthusiast as they celebrate 100 years of ‘John Deere’ in Ireland. As usual there will be a massive display of vintage cars and farm machinery, all of which have been lovingly restored by enthusiasts from the four corners of Ireland.

Moynalty Steam Threshing also boasts a fantastic museum of artefacts and memorabilia which will be open for viewing on the day.

A cead mile failte awaits you in Moynalty for this year’s festival where refreshments will be served and where you can bring home a keep-sake from one of the fine craft stalls.

The children will be well entertained by the amusements on site and can visit the many farm animals on an old style farm yard or enter their dog in the dog show.

The Irish Lumberjack show is an exciting show of fearless skills and displays of wood-chopping, pole-climbing, chainsaw racing. Loggers complete in a variety of disciplines based on traditional logging skills to determine the best lumberjack skills.

There will be music and craic all day long and this year organisers are proud to announce that the ever popular Nathan Carter will take to the stage in a grand finale of music. Music entertainment throughout the day by Paul Leavy, Wrafter Family as seen on the Late Late Show, Matt Leavy & The Gerry Hat-tricks. Organisers expect that the venue will be heaving with country fans of music, culture and crafts of modern and by-gone days.

Don’t Miss Out! Moynalty Steam Threshing, Sunday 12th August 2018, gates open 10 am to 7 pm with ample free parking. Check them out on www.moynaltysteamthreshing.ie or live on Facebook. Tickets available online

