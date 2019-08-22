Steer prices peak at £1,395 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,395, 740kg Charolais (189.00).

Heifers topped at £1,245, 660kg Limousin (190.00); fat cows sold to £875, 640kg Stabiliser (137.00); dropped calves sold to £335 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £320 Hereford heifer; weanlings cleared to a top price of £805, 375kg Limousin steer (214.00), while weanling heifers sold to £770, 385kg Limousin (200.00).

STEERS (120): Steer prices cleared to a height of £1,395, 740kg Charolais (189.00) presented by B Corrigan; S Hadnett £1,290, 695kg Limousin (186.00), £1,200, 625kg Limousin (192.00), £1,120, 605kg Limousin (185.00); A Hobson £1,210, 650kg Charolais (186.00), £1,110, 600kg Limousin (185.00); J Rafferty £1,175, 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (196.00); E Vennard £1,150, 610kg Charolais (189.00); D Litter £1,080, 555kg Charolais (195.00), £995, 515kg Charolais (193.00), £955, 505kg Charolais (190.00); G Carroll £1,060, 505kg Charolais (210.00), £920, 485kg Limousin (190.00); P Hamilton £1,020, 500kg Belted Galloway (204.00); O Cairns £1,015, 515kg Limousin (197.00), £830, 430kg Limousin (193.00); C McAninley £1,015, 545kg Limousin (186.00), £1,000, 540kg Charolais (185.00); J Gormley £990, 450kg Charolais (220.00), £930, 445kg Charolais (209.00); N Kelso £960, 460kg Limousin (209.00), £905, 465kg Charolais (195.00), £900, 440kg Charolais (205.00); P Grimley £875, 440kg Charolais (199.00), £850, 450kg Charolais (190.00); T Corey £810, 410kg Limousin (198.00) and £810 425kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00).

HEIFERS (65): A larger entry of heifers cleared to £1,245, 660kg Limousin (189.00) presented by B Corrigan, £1,130, 610kg Limousin (185.00); T Turkington £1,200, 620kg Limousin (194.00), £1,140, 615kg Charolais (185.00), £1,030, 500kg Limousin (206.00), £1,010, 550kg Limousin (185.00); R Newport £990, 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (204.00), £975, 530kg Aberdeen Angus (184.00); R Burton £960, 480kg Charolais (200.00), £930, 470kg Limousin (198.00); S Quinn £930, 490kg Limousin (190.00), £825, 440kg Simmental (188.00), £770, 400kg Limousin (193.00); E McVeigh £880, 460kg Limousin (191.00); M Nelson £865, 460kg Charolais (188.00), £820, 440kg Charolais (186.00), £820, 435kg Simmental (189.00), £760, 340kg Charolais (224.00); D Conroy £865, 435kg Limousin (199.00), £800, 430kg Limousin (186.00), £755, 400kg Limousin (189.00); F Tiffney £830, 440kg Charolais (189.00), £800, 425kg Limousin (188.00), £750, 370kg Charolais (203.00) and K Burrows £765, 390kg Limousin (196.00), £735, 390kg Limousin (189.00), £600, 315kg Limousin (191.00).

DROPPED CALVES (115): A large entry of dropped calves peaked at £335 x 2 Hereford bulls presented by I and S Marshall, £230 Hereford bull, £215 Hereford bull; I Maxwell £270 x 2 Hereford bull s, £250 Hereford bull; P Woods £255 Shorthorn bull, £250 Limousin bull, £220 Shorthorn bull, £215 Shorthorn bull, £210 Shorthorn bull, £200 Shorthorn bull; H Watters £245 Shorthorn bull; R Lyttle £245 Belgian Blue bull, £220 Belgian Blue bull, £200 Limousin bull; K Hunter £215 Shorthorn bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £72 to £170; heifers calves topped at £320 Hereford presented by E Crawford; C Douglas £315 Limousin heifer; G Ferguson £310 Limousin heifer, £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £300 x 2 Hereford heifers; J Allen £305 Hereford heifer; P Kelly £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I and S Marshall £280 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; E Robinson £280 Hereford heifer; S Magennis £250 Limousin heifer; F Tiffnay £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I Maxwell £240 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (90): Weanlings trade remains very strong to peak at £805, 375kg Limousin (214.00) presented by W and P Coote, £795, 400kg Charolais (200.00), £770, 380kg Charolais (202.00); D Hammond £790, 385kg Shorthorn beef (204.00), £720, 335kg Charolais (213.00), £690, 340kg Charolais (204.00), £675, 300kg Charolais (225.00), £650, 295kg Charolais (221.00), £650, 320kg Charolais (202.00), £610, 285kg Charolais (212.00); M Donaghy £765, 325kg Charolais (236.00), £545, 220kg Charolais (246.00), £505, 240kg Limousin (209.00); G Hill £725, 305kg Charolais (235.00), £610, 285kg Charolais (212.00), £575, 265kg Charolais (215.00) and J Hughes £720, 350kg Charolais (206.00), £640, 305kg Limousin (209.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers cleared to £770, 385kg Limousin (200.00) presented by D Nelson, £695, 325kg Charolais (215.00); J Hughes £720, 380kg Limousin (190.00), £670, 340kg Charolais (196.00), £630, 330kg Limousin (190.00), £520, 260kg Limousin (199.00); D Bell £685, 315kg Limousin (216.00), £630, 315kg Limousin (199.00) and M Donaghy £580, 225kg Limousin (255.00), £555, 225kg Charolais (247.00).