Steer prices peaked at £1170 at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of store cattle saw prices peak at £1265 for a 760kg Lim heifer (166.00).

Steer prices peaked at £1170 635kg Daq (184.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £435 for a three week old BB bull and heifer calves to £290 Daq heifer.

Weanlings sold to a height of £940 490kg Lim steer (192.00), while weanling heifers sold to £960 500kg Lim (190.00).

STEERS (55)

Steers this week saw a sharp rise in prices especially for medium weights selling as far as 233p per 100kg and a top price of £1170 for a 635kg Daq (185.00) presented by D Coulter; R Newport £1145 605kg Lim (190.00), £1040 520kg Lim (200.00), £1010 495kg Lim (204.00), £980 420kg Lim (233.00), £970 435kg Lim (223.00); D Cush £1000 430kg Char (233.00) , £940 440kg Lim (214.00), £920 450kg Char (205.00); J McCann £950 420kg Char (226.00), £935 350kg Char (267.00), £920 370kg Char (248.00), £900 405kg Char (222.00); P Mullan £930 395kg Char (235.00), £920 425kg Char (217.00), £850 395kg Char (215.00), £825 365kg Lim (226.00), £820 355kg Char (231.00); H Kerr £910 475kg AA (192.00); B Meenagh £860 415kg Lim (207.00), £840 390kg Lim (215.00), £815 370kg Char (220.00), £800 390kg Her (205.00), £770 325kg Lim (237.00), £670 320kg Daq (210.00) and B Quinn £830 405kg AA (205.00).

HEIFERS (65)

Heifer trade topped at £1265 760kg Lim (166.00) presented by D Coulter; E Todd £1190 625kg Sim (190.00); E Burns £1185 585kg Char (203.00); I Stevenson £1095 580kg AA (189.00); S Mallon £1085 575kg Char (189.00), £1035 495kg Char (209.00), £930 455kg Char (204.00); C and S Hutchinson £1065 550kg Lim (194.00), £1045 530kg Lim (197.00); R Watson £1015 540kg Char (188.00); M Nelson £990 525kg Lim (189.00), £905 445kg Char (203.00); H Kerr £945 490kg AA (193.00), £915 475kg AA (193.00) and P Hare £620 335kg Char (185.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100)

Drooped calf trade remains strong to peak at £435 for a 3 week old BB bull presented by C Coote; A Kyle £310 AA bull, £215 SH bull; S Johnston £310 Daq bull, £300 Daq bull, £275 Daq bull, £270 Daq bull, £235 Daq bull; W Smith £295 Her bull; B O’Neill £290 Lim bull, £280 Lim bull; K Wilkinson £265 AA bull; I and A Agnew £255 BB bull; J and G Faulkner £250 AA bull; J Robinson £245 Lim bull; R Fields £240 Her bull, £220 Her bull; K Reid £225 AA bull; Meanwhile Fr bulls sold from £52 to £170; Meanwhile heifer Calves sold to £290 Daq presented by S Johnston; A Henderson £275 Lim heifer, £275 AA heifer; A Kyle £265 AA heifer, £225 AA heifer; W Smith £250 Her heifer; M Robinson £225 AA heifer; W Rainey £225 AA heifer; B O’Neill £215 Lim heifer; K Reid £200 AA heifer and K Wilkinson £200 AA heifer.

WEANLINGS (90)

A excellent entry of quality weanlings saw male calves sell to £940 490kg Char (192.00) presented by P Wylie; S Brady £890 375kg Lim (238.00); D Little £815 330kg Sim (245.00), £740 250kg Char (294.00), £735 270kg Char (270.00), £730 250kg Char (292.00), £710 260kg Char (272.00); S McCrory £795 340kg Char (234.00), £770 305kg Char (252.00), £750 295kg Char (255.00), £730 305kg Char (240.00); R Rea £740 330kg Char (225.00), £660 285kg Sim (231.00); S Hawkes £705 275kg Char (254.00), £690 260kg Char (265.00), £690 250kg Char (274.00); J P Canavan £700 260kg Char (267.00); W Brown £690 310kg Char (221.00); K Connolly £510 195kg Lim (262.00), £500 205kg AA (242.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £960 505kg Lim (190.00) presented by J Turkington, £795 425kg Lim (187.00), £770 360kg Lim (212.00), £715 350kg Lim (204.00); P Wylie £735 365kg Char (201.00); J P Canavan £705 290kg Char (241.00), £705 335kg Char (210.00); D Litter £700 255kg Sim (276.00), £625 260kg Char (240.00), £540 250kg Char (215.00); M Thompson £700 335kg Char (209.00); S McCrory £660 270kg Char (245.00), £655 295kg Char (221.00), £650 235kg Char (278.00), £650 265kg Char (243.00), £650 270kg Char (240.00); W Brown £650 270kg Char (240.00), £550 245kg Char (224.00); S Hawkes £625 280kg Lim (224.00), £600 255kg Lim (233.00), £490 200kg Char (243.00) and K Connolly £450 175kg Lim (256.00).