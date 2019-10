Steers and heifers sell to £1,140 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 155 head last Monday night met with a sharper trade.

Steers sold to a top of £1,140, heifers sold to £1,140, fat cows/bulls sold to £1,120 and a weanling weighing 250kgs made £700.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 410kgs £830. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,105, 535kgs £1,030. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 250kgs £700, 230kgs £620, 240kgs £640. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 640kgs £1,140, 600kgs £1,070. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £920. Finvoy producer, Charolais, 400kgs £755, 550kgs £945. Martinstown producer, Salers, 500kgs £925, 500kgs £940. Garvagh producer, Limousin, 430kgs £885, 370kgs £730, 380kgs £700, 400kgs £800, 400kgs £760. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs £1,170, 600kgs £1,065, 590kgs £1,045. Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue, 490kgs £1,100, 600kgs £1,110, 590kgs £1,090, 610kgs £1,150, 600kgs £1,080. Bushmills producer, 530kgs Limousin, £1,101. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 640kgs £1,105, 600kgs £1,070. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 480kgs £875. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 490kgs £835. Clough producer, Shorthorn, 500kgs £850. Garvagh producer, Hereford, 440kgs £760. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 390kgs £745.

HEIFERS

Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 580kgs £1,015. Ballymoney producer, Simmental, 490kgs £890. Randalstown producer, Belgian Blue, 490kgs £940. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,090, 640kgs £1,140. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 530kgs £1,000, 480kgs £905, 500kgs £875. Garvagh producer, Hereford, 330kgs £610. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 470kgs £770, 400kgs £685. Knockahollet producer, Hereford, 480kgs £780, 490kgs £760. Ballymoney producer, Simmental, 510kgs £850.

FAT BULLS/COWS

Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, Bull, 950kgs £1,120.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.