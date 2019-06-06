Steers peaked at £1,285 for 660kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers peak at £1,285 for 660kg Limousin (195.00).

Heifers sold to £1,090 for 565kg Simmental (193.00); dropped calves sold to £300 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £280 Charolais.

Weanlings sold to £890 for 415kg Aberdeen Angus steer (213.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for 440kg Belgian Blue (186.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1,285, 660kg Limousin (195.00) presented by W Ferguson, £1,285, 670kg Hereford (192.00), £1,235, 645kg Simmental (192.00), £1,200, 600kg Limousin (200.00); T Wallace £1,170, 595kg Limousin (197.00), £1,090, 550kg Limousin (198.00), £980, 480kg Limousin (204.00); J Knox £1,145, 575kg Charolais (199.00), £1,140, 595kg Charolais (192.00), £1,080, 540kg Limousin (200.00), £1,065, 530kg Charolais (201.00); W Barnes £1,140, 575kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (198.00) and J McAleer £940, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00), £895, 465kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00), £895, 455kg Aberdeen Angus (197.00), £860 445kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices sold to £1,090, 565kg Simmental (193.00) presented by W Ferguson, £990, 485kg Limousin (204.00); D Mahon £1,020, 495kg Limousin (206.00), £755, 365kg Limousin (207.00); V McReynolds £950, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00) and A Patterson £765, 375kg Charolais (204.00), £620 315kg Charolais (197.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves peaked at £300 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by W Sloan; R Park £295 Belgian Blue bull, £265 Belgian Blue bull, £225 Belgian Blue bull; P Mullin £290 Hereford bull, £280 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; O McElroy £290 Belgian Blue bull; S Montgomery £285 Simmental bull; M Sheridan £280 Charolais bull, £260 Charolais bull, £200 Charolais bull; J McSorley £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; S McMullan £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; H and M Edwards £260 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; V McReynolds £245 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Hereford bull, £210 Hereford bull; A Liggett £235 Hereford bull; R Cuddy £205 Hereford bull.

Heifer calves peaked at £280 Charolais presented by M Sheridan, £270 Charolais heifer, £235 Charolais heifer; S McMullan £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J McSorley £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Burns £270 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Limousin heifer; A Liggett £265 Hereford heifer, £220 Hereford heifer; W Sloan £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Mullin £230 Hereford heifer and S MaGennis £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £890, 420kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00); E Fox £860, 430kg Hereford (200.00); I and A Agnew £770, 350kg Belgian Blue (220.00), £760, 300kg Belgian Blue (253.00), £750, 300kg Belgian Blue (248.00), £700, 295kg Belgian Blue (236.00), £685, 310kg Belgian Blue (220.00), £630, 300kg Belgian Blue (208.00), £610, 295kg Belgian Blue (206.00), £590, 285kg Belgian Blue (208.00) and J Tinsley £640, 260kg Limousin (250.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £820, 440kg Belgian Blue (186.00) presented by R Lester, £810, 360kg Limousin (224.00); G Smith £700, 320kg Charolsid (218.00); W Conn £600, 280kg Limousin (215.00), £495, 240kg Limousin (208.00), £475, 220kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £460, 215kg Limousin (215.00) and J Tinsley £540, 240kg Limousin (225.00).