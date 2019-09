Steers sell to £1,150 and heifers to £1,155 at Armoy Mart

Another fine turnout of quality cattle last Monday night, with 238 head on offer met with a sharp trade.

Quality of cattle was tremendous with a great show of Charolais and Limousin bred cattle on offer.

Steers sold to £1,150, heifers sold to £1,155 and fat cows sold to £980.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 480kgs £1,040, 460kgs £950. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 590kgs £1,150. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,040, 560kgs £1,040, 500kgs £975, 530kgs £980, 500kgs £960, 530kgs £955. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 430kgs £820, 420kgs £800, 520kgs £930. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,115, 530kgs £1,030, 570kgs £1,050, 530kgs £,1025, 570kgs £1,025, 540kgs £995, 450kgs £880, 590kgs £1,140, 560kgs £1,035, 570kgs £1,095, 500kgs £950. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £885, 440kgs £835, 480kgs £910, 440kgs £860, 430kgs £815, 470kgs £895, 480kgs £905, 470kgs £905, 490kgs £955, 480kgs £910. Coleraine producer, Charolais, 650kgs £1,135, 660kgs £1,120, 650kgs £1,110, 620kgs £1,140. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 5470kgs £1,035. Mosside producer, Charolais, 440kgs £895, 570kgs £1,015. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 450kgs £915, 470kgs £915, 430kgs £785. Limavady producer, Belgian Blue, 590kgs £1,010, 530kgs £920. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 600kgs £1,030, 540kgs £965.

HEIFERS

Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 480kgs £1,080, 480kgs £1,040, 530kgs £1,070. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 420kgs £855, 470kgs £970, 470kgs £920, 470kgs £865. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 570kgs £1,100, 590kgs £1,100, 595kgs £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs £1,020, 560kgs £1,000, 570kgs £980, 540kgs £1,030, 570kgs £1,100, 510kgs £995, 500kgs £955, 570kgs £1,035, 500kgs £940, 500kgs £930. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 520kgs £915, 500kgs £980, 520kgs £950, 500kgs £915. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 540kgs £960, 600kgs £1,030. Carnlough producer, Limousin, 535kgs £850, 520kgs £845, 520kgs £855. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,040.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.