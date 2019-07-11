Steers sell to £1,240 for 660kg at Dungannon Mart

A brisk trade for all classes of stock saw steers sell to £1,240, 660kg Charolais (188.00).

While heifers peaked at £965, 490kg Limousin (197.00); dropped calves topped at £380 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £320 Hereford; weanlings sold to £840, 390kg Charolais steer (214.00) and heifer calves sold to £920, 390kg Charolais (237.00).

STEERS

Steer trade topped at £1,240, 660kg Charolais (188.00) presented by J Cooke, £1,120, 570kg Limousin (197.00), £1,055, 575kg Charolais (184.00); H Smith £1,150, 590kg Charolais (195.00); K Burrows £820, 440kg Limousin (186.00); Dilly Farms £730, 395kg Aberdeen Angus (185.00); K Darling £700 380kg Limousin (184.00);

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £965 490kg Limousin (197.00) presented by W Bloomer, £875 485kg Limousin (180.00), £830 460kg Limousin (180.00), £770 430kg Limousin (180.00); Dilly Farms £835 450kg Aberdeen Angus (186.00) and J Marshall £710 395kg Limousin (180.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves sold to £380 Hereford bull presented by P McElvogue; D Downey £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 BB bull; W Smith £285 Hereford bull, £210 Hereford bull; C Loughran £255 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull; K Hunter £250 Shorthorn bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £170.

Heifer calves topped at £320 Hereford heifer forwarded by P McElvogue; R Miskimmons £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Downey £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; N Turner £280 Limousin heifer; M Robinson £270 Limousin heifer, £230 Limousin heifer; K Hunter £270 Belgian Blue heifer; J Robinson £265 Limousin heifer, £260 Limousin heifer; L Morton £220 Simmental heifer; D Downey £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer and C Loughran £210 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £840, 390kg Charolais (214.00) presented by M Donnelly, £825, 385kg Limousin (214.00), £785, 340kg Charolais (230.00); D Bell £765, 345kg Limousin (221.00), £710, 320kg Limousin (222.00); J Gervis £715, 260kg Charolais (275.00); S and M Fealy £680, 305kg Charolais (224.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £920, 390kg Charolais (237.00) presented by J Gervis, £785, 355kg Charolais (220.00), £670, 280kg Charolais (238.00), £625, 260kg Charolais (239.00); S and M Fealy £765, 375kg Charolais (204.00) and D and J Kane £610, 285kg Limousin (215.00), £540, 255kg Limousin (210.00).