Steers sell to £1,250 at Armoy

A superb turnout of 174 head for a July sale met with a good trade for all kinds of cattle, Steers sold to £1,250 for 620kgs, Heifers to £1,140 for 540kgs, Fat Cows topped at £1,060, Suckler outfits to £1,500.

LEADING PRICES:

STEERS: Martinstown Producer, A/A, 620kgs £1,250, 615kgs £1,140, 570kgs £1,090. Bushmills Producer, Char, 300kgs £710, 350kgs £710. Cushendall, Producer, Char, 205kgs £545. Ballymoney Producer, A/A, 240kgs £555. Kilraughts Producer, HER, 305kgs £650, 350kgs £655. Ballymoney Producer, A/A, 580kgs £1,165, 565kgs £1,110, 470kgs £905. Ballycastle Producer, HER, 5, 400kgs £740. Armoy Producer, Sim, 600kgs £1,080. Loughguile Producer, A/a, 600kgs £1,100. Ballycastle Producer, GAL, 540kgs £1,030. Bushmills Producer, Fres, 560kgs £865, 570kgs £880, 530kgs £825. Martinstown Producer, Fres, 600kgs £1,070, 580kgs £980. Martinstown Producer, A/A, 550kgs £980, 500kgs £930, 570kgs £980. Ballymoney Producer, B/B, 550kgs £955. Ballymoney Producer, Char, 620kgs £1,060, 490kgs £855, 440kgs £755. Drumsurn Producer, Lim, 400kgs £765. Glenariffe Producer, Sim, 380kgs £700. Ballymoney Producer, FKV, 540kgs £900, 500kgs £795, 530kgs £875, 550kgs £835. Ballycastle Producer, B/B, 640kgs £1,100. Finvoy Producer, Fres, 470kgs £820, 470kgs £765. Loughguile Producer, HER, 570kgs £950, 580kgs £925, 580kgs £1,050.

HEIFERS: Cloughmills Producer, Char, 560kgs £1,075, 540kgs £1,140, 500kgs £970. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 580kgs £1,015, 630kgs £1,030, 620kgs £1,055. Martinstown Producer, A/A, 600kgs £1,070. Ballycastle Producer, A/A, 450kgs £780, 450kgs £770, 480kgs £810, 420kgs £720, 430kgs £740. Bushmills Producer, Char, 300kgs £600. Ballycastle Producer, Char, 400kgs £780, 410kgs £730, 420kgs £770. Armoy Producer, Sim, 470kgs £830. Carnlough Producer, Lim, 460kgs £920. Ballymoney Producer, A/A, 260kgs £455, 265kgs £455, 240kgs £500, 260kgs £455. Limavady Producer, Lim, 400kgs £760.

SUCKLER OUTFITS: Limavady Producer, Heifer/Heifer Calf, £1,500. Clough Producer, Aged Cows/Bull Calves, £1,180, £1,100, £1,120.

FAT COWS/BULLS: County Down Producer, A/A, 890kgs £1,060. Aughafatten Producer, Lim, 650kgs £860, 640kgs £820. Carnlough Producer, B/B, 640kgs £800, 670kgs £880. Dervock Producer, S/H, 560kgs £670. Carnlough Producer, 570kgs £780. Glenarm Producer, DAQ, 560kgs £720.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son