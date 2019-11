Steers sell to £1,250 for 650kgs at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 156 head last Monday night met with a great trade for all classes of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,250 for 650kgs (OTM), heifers sold to £1,125 for 550kgs and fat cows sold up to £1,040 for 680kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 520kgs £1,080. Armoy producer, OTM, Charolais, 550kgs £1,100, 550kgs £1,100, 700kgs £1,280, 680kgs £1,240, 630kgs £1,235, 650kgs £1,250, 605kgs £1,175. Ballymoney producer, Shorthorn, 550kgs £1,060, 560kgs £1,100, 580kgs £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 490kgs £970, 520kgs £1,025, 530kgs £1,020. Rathlin Island producer, Limousin, 290kgs £685, 230kgs £550, 270kgs £595. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £880, 500kgs £920, 500kgs £950, 580kgs £1,060. Ballycastle producer, Simmental, 600kgs £1,040, 570kgs £1,015, 570kgs £1,000, 500kgs £960. Cloughmills producer, Limousin, 360kgs £780, 300kgs £590. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 470kgs £720, 480kgs £750, 460kgs £720, 500kgs £780, 460kgs £750, 440kgs £720. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 600kgs £1,010. Antrim producer, Holstein, 650kgs £995, 640kgs £995, 640kgs £995. Ballycastle producer,Limousin, 500kgs £925, 520kgs £970, 520kgs £930. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, OTM, 700kgs £1,240, 780kgs £1,155, 705kgs £1,170, 670kgs £1,120, 700kgs £1,080, 630kgs £990, 600kgs £990. Armoy producer, Limousin, 545kgs £1,075, 580kgs £1,075, 530kgs £1,020, 600kgs £1,040. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 430kgs £790, 480kgs £840.

HEIFERS

Cloughmills producer, Limousin, 340kgs £810, 330kgs £720, 280kgs £620, 280kgs £600. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 550kgs £1,135, 540kgs £1,080, 400kgs £805, 500kgs £930. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 520kgs £970, 450kgs £820, 470kgs £880. Rathlin Island producer, Limousin, 240kgs £575, 260kgs £560, 260kgs £585. Ballymoney producer, Hereford, 450kgs £720, 430kgs £700, 450kgs £715, 490kgs £875. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £900. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 400kgs £720.

FAT COWS

Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue, 680kgs £1,040. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 615kgs £775. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 660kgs £800. Ballymoney producer, Friesian, 520kgs £720, 750kgs £740.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.