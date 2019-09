Steers sell to £1,270 and heifers to £1,010 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of just under 200 head were on offer last Monday night and trade was firmer for quality lots.

Steers sold to £1,270 and heifers to £1,010.

STEERS

Armoy producer, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,040, 600kgs, £1,135, 550kgs, £1,080, 450kgs, £880. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,025, 600kg, £1,040. Dunloy producer, Simmental, 700kgs, £1,250, 700kgs, £1,170. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 450kgs, £840, 470kgs, £880, 460kg, £860. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kg, £1,000, 510kgs, £1,010. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 700kg, £1,055, 700kg, £1,085, 705kgs, £1,005, 680kgs, £1,020, 650kgs, £950, 670kgs, £980. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £980. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 640kgs, £1,105, 800kgs, £1,240, 715kgs, £1,270. Armoy producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,120, 800kgs, £1,320. Armoy producer, Simmental, 450kgs, £840, 460kg, £810. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £970. Carnlough producer, Limousin, 300kg, £580. Portadown producer, Limousin, 505kgs, £990, 600kg, £1,065, 560kg, £1,000. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 540kg, £950. Mosside producer, Charolais, 450kg, £880, 450kg, £850. Armoy producer, Charolais, 480kg, £920, 490kg, £940, 525kg, £1,000. Bushmills producer, Shorthorn, 300kg, £680.

HEIFERS

Armoy producer, Charolais, 460kg, £940, 440kg, £880, 440kg, £860, 500kg, £1,010, 490kg, £890. Armoy producer, Charolais, 470kgs, £875, 500kgs, £925. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 440kg, £785, 400kgs, £750. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 400kg, £730, 460kg, £830, 535kgs, £920. William Knox, Armoy, Simmental, 480kg, £820.

FAT COWS

Antrim producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 900kgs, £1,050. Mosside producer, Friesian, 590kgs, £765. Armoy producer, Limousin, 600kg, £645. Ballymoney producer, Holstein, 700kgs, £660. Mosside producer, Friesian, 740kg, £865.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.