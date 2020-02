Steers sell to £1,275 for 600kgs at Armoy Mart

The storm and snow kept numbers down to just over 100 head at last Monday night's sale but trade was still very sharp for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,275 for 600kgs, heifers sold to £1,180 for 580kgs and fat cows sold to £1,045.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Loughguile producer, Belgian Blue, 250kgs £640, 210kg £590. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 400kgs £840. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,275. Ahoghill producer, Limousin, 300kgs £670, 290kg £650, 260kgs £610.Randalstown producer, Friesian, 600kg £1,000, 560kgs £965, 640kg £1,000. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £865, 440kgs 3865, 440kgs £890, 450kgs £900. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 400kgs £795, 460kgs £885, 500kg £960. Ballymoney producer, Fleckvieh, 600kgs £1,000. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 630kgs £1,225, 535kgs £1,030, 670kgs £1,260. Armoy producer, Limousin, 505kgs £970, 500kgs £980, 580kg £1,115, 560kgs £1,100. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,090, 560kgs £1,040, 540kgs £1,055.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 590kgs £1,180, 500kgs £1,010, 520kgs £1,000. Loughguile producer, Belgian Blue, 230kgs £585, 290kgs £640, 260kg £675, 200kg £560. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 505kgs £1,000, 600kgs £1,155, 520kgs £1,000, 530kgs £990. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kg £900, 470kg £900, 450kg £890. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 490kg £900. Ballymoney producer, OTM, Charolais, 570kg £1,040, 580kgs £1,050, 590kgs £1,015, 505kgs £930. Stranocum producer, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £785.

FAT COWS

Stranocum producer, Belted Galloway, 630kgs £1,045. Randalstown producer, Limousin, 530kgs £800. Armoy producer, Holsteins, 505kgs £590. Armoy producer, Friesian, 600kg £690, 580kg £675.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.