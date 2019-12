Steers sell to £1,280 at Armoy

Another excellent turnout of cattle at Armoy Mart on Monday saw 168 head sold in a very sharp trade. Steers sold to £1,280, paid for a 640kgs B/B Steer form the farm of Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to a top of £1,175 paid for a 550kgs Char Heifer, Weanlings were a fantastic trade selling to a top price per kilo of £225.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS: Broughshane Producer, B/B, 640kgs £1,280, 600kgs £1,190, 600kgs £1,170. Loughguile Producer, 3 No A/A, 300kgs £730. Rathlin Island Producer, Lim, 250kgs £705, 250kgs £650. Armoy Producer, A/A, 500kgs £1,035, 550kgs £1,000. Dervock Producer, A/A, 390kgs £800, 390kgs £800. Ballintoy Producer, Char, 500kgs £960. Liscolman Producer, Fres, 690kgs £1,220, 600kgs £1,000, 640kgs £1,000, 650kgs £1,065, 700kgs £1,180, 630kgs £1,060, 680kgs £1,075, 610kgs £1,050, 650kgs £1,055, 640kgs £1,070, 590kgs £1,040. Ballymoney Producer, A/A, 260kgs £565, 265kgs £565, 340kgs £660, 300kgs £565, 230kgs £565. Ballycastle Producer, A/A, 600kgs £1,170, 600kgs £1,120, 530kgs £1,050, 550kgs £1,105, 590kgs £1,115, 550kgs £1,080, 560kgs £1,050. Broughshane Producer, A/A, 600kgs £1,155, 600kgs £1,145, 560kgs £1,070, 580kgs £1,125, 540kgs £985. Bushmills Producer, Lim, 500kgs £980, 490kgs £895. Loughguile Producer, B/B, 300kgs £630, 310kgs £670, 290kgs £640. Bushmills Producer, A/A, 510kgs £990, 520kgs £1,000, 600kgs £1,170, 510kgs £975, 490kgs £995, 600kgs £1,140. Bushmills Producer, Fres, 360kgs £560, 330kgs £560.

HEIFERS: Ballymoney Producer, B/B, 580kgs £1,175. Rathlin Island Producer, Lim, 240kgs £570, 260kgs £600, 270kgs £640, 220kgs £560, 250kgs £590. Loughguile Producer, B/B, 340kgs £775, 2690kgs £560, 250kgs £540. Ballyvoy Producer, Char, 480kgs £1,000, 470kgs £960, 500kgs £1,040, 450kgs £970, 400kgs £870. Ballymena Producer, S/H, 280kgs £570. Bushmills Producer, HER, 500kgs £905, 450kgs £850. Ballyclare Producer, Lim, 505kgs £975, 500kgs £950. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 570kgs £1,015.

Sale next monday, last one before Christmas!

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son