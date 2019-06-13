Steers sell to £1,355 for 770kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sold to £1,355 for 770kg Charolais (176.00), while heifers cleared to £1,200 for 635kg Limousin (189.00); dropped calves topped at £315 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £345 Limousin; weanlings sold to £775 415kg Charolais heifer (187.00), while male calves sold to £625 375kg Aberdeen Angus (1667.00).

STEERS: Steer trade remains steady to peak at £1,355 for 770kg Charolais (176.00) presented by J Eakin, £1,280, 675kg Limousin (190.00); T Reddick £1,300, 680kg Charolais (191.00), £1,290, 645kg Limousin (200.00); R Crawford £1,190, 625kg Aberdeen Angus (190.00), £960, 505kg Shorthorn beef (190.00); Riverview Farms £970, 420kg Limousin (231.00), £845, 345kg Limousin (245.00) and Mountview Farms £950, 475kg Hereford (200.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices topped at £1,200, 635kg Limousin (189.00) presented by F O’Neill; B O’Neill £1,040, 540kg Charolais (193.00), £1,030, 495kg Charolais (208.00), £970, 485kg Charolais (200.00), £910, 470kg Charolais (194.00); Bernard O’Neill £1,000, 490kg Limousin (204.00), £995, 520kg Limousin (191.00), £990, 475kg Limousin (208.00); W Burrows £950, 485kg Shorthorn (196.00); C Donnelly £900, 470kg Charolais (192.00); B Lavery £900, 465kg Limousin (194.00); J Cooke £850, 440kg Charolais (193.00) and Mountview Farms £765, 370kg Limousin (207.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves saw bull calves sell to a height of £315 Limousin presented by C Dixon; M Robinson £305 Limousin bull; I Clarke £290 Belgian Blue bull; W Maxwell £285 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; P and T McCaughey £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Loughran £250 Hereford bull; P Murphy £245 Limousin bull; J Robinson £210 Limousin bull; S Magennis and W Farr £195 Shorthorn beef bull, £190 Shorthorn beef bull, £175 Shorthorn beef bull, £170 Shorthorn beef bull.

Heifer calves peaked at £345 Limousin presented by M Kelly, £240 Limousin heifer; K McKenna £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Dixon £245 Limousin heifer, £230 Limousin heifer, £225 Limousin heifer; F Burrows £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Loughran £225 Hereford heifer; P and T McCaughey £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £195 Aberdeen Angus heifer and M Robinson £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £185 Limousin heifer.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £625, 375kg Aberdeen Angus (167.00) presented P Grimley; J Waugh £570, 235kg Charolais (241.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £775, 415kg Charolais (187.00) presented by K McGuigan, £770, 425kg Limousin (182.00); J Waugh £590, 265kg Charolais (221.00), £535, 245kg Charolais (218.00), £525, 210kg Charolais (247.00) and W Stafford £480, 230kg Belgian Blue (206.00), £360, 160kg Belgian Blue (225.00).