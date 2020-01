Steers sell to £1,370 at Armoy Mart

An excellent show of 148 head were offered for sale last Monday Night in spite of the horrendous weather conditions and storm Brendan.

Trade was superb with a packed ring of buyers with steers selling to £1,370 for 660kgs and heifers selling to £1,345 for 590kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Armoy producer, Charolais, 400kgs £930. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 660kgs £1,370. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,265, 580kgs £1,190, 540kgs £1,230, 520kg £1,165. Bushmills producer, Lim, 360kg £850, 290kg £680, 250kg £600, 340kg £760. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 335kgs £855, 365kgs £855. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 260kg £575. Antrim producer, Friesian, 650kgs £1,065, 670kgs £1,005, 680kgs £1,045. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 600kgs £1,090, 700kgs £1,215, 680kgs £1,145, 685kgs £1,175. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs £620. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 520kgs £1,070, 530kgs £1,065, 520kgs £1,075, 500kgs £960. Armoy producer, Limousin, 500kg £930, 540kg £990, 470kg £870. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 730kgs £1,175, 700kgs £1,070, 710kg £1,115, 605kgs £1,030. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,040, 660kg £1,370, 405kgs £800. Londonderry producer, Friesian, 600kg £990.

HEIFERS

Coleraine producer, Charolais, 590kg £1,345. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kg £655, 340kgs £700, 310kgs £645, 360kg £720. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,165, 500kgs £1,030, 450kg £915, 505kgs £1,015. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 540kgs £1,035, 530kg £1,035. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 2 Limousin, 300kgs £625 each, 2 Limousin, 305kgs £625 each. Bendooragh producer, Limousin, 410kgs £790. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £935. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 590kgs £1,090, 600kg £1,040. Armoy producer, Charolais, 370kg 3730. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 240kgs £470, 215kgs £460, 260kgs £575.

FAT COWS

Ballymena producer, Hereford, 670kgs £1,095. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £740. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 800kgs £935. Ballymoney producer, Holstein, 700kgs £740, 575kgs £830. Ballycastle producer, 515kgs £520. Ballycastle producer, Belted Galloway, 600kg s3675.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.