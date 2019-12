Steers sell to £1,390 at Armoy Mart

The final cattle sale of 2019 saw 150 head offered for sale.

The Boris effect and the recent election result inspired the buyers, who cut out and really bid for the cattle on offer.

Steers sold to £1,390 paid for a 700kgs Charolais.

Heifers to £1,195 for a 520kgs Limousin heifer.

Fat cows made up to £1,100 for 790kgs Limousin cow.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 500kgs £1,100, 550kgs £1,130, 570kgs £1,140, 590kgs £1,210, 590kgs £1,145. Kilraughts producer, Charolais, 350kgs £810, 340kgs £850, 420kgs £970, 570kgs £1,190, 600kgs £1,215, 300kgs £700, 400kgs £870. Ballymena producer, Charolais, 350kgs £800. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,110. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 550kgs £1,120, 560kgs £1,090, 500kgs £955, 515kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,065. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 590kgs £1,160, 700kgs £1,390. Armoy producer, Hereford, 500kgs £950, 520kgs £920, 500kgs £900. Loughguile producer, Friesian, 665kgs £1,000, 700kgs £1,060, 680kgs £1,010, 700kgs £1,065. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 670kgs £1,235, 680kgs £1,120, 670kgs £1,130, 650kgs £1,095, 660kgs £1,190, 630kgs £1,140, 560kgs £1,110, 570kgs £1,100, 580kgs £1,135kgs, 550kgs £1,070. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 400kgs £820. Ballymena producer, Limousin, 560kgs £1,035. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,100. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs £660, 440kgs £820. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 380kgs £800.

HEIFERS

Glenarm producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,200. Moyarget producer, Limousin, 520kgs £1,195, 480kgs £995, 450kgs £900, 500kgs £990. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 550kgs £1,070. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs £1,120, 590kgs £1,150, 540kgs £1,040. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 570kgs £1,075, 600kgs £1,155. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 580kgs £1,185, 380kgs £810, 370kgs £810. Cloughmills producer, 2, Limousin, 300kgs £630, 230kgs £520. Co Antrim producer, Limousin, 530kgs £1,090, 530kgs £945.

FAT COWS

Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 790kgs £1,100, 750kgs £1,000. Ballymena producer, Charolais, 600kgs £845. Ballycastle producer, Simmental, 535kgs £640. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 580kgs £840. Bushmills producer, Holstein, 470kgs £585.

Next cattle sale is on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Armoy Mart would like to wish all their customers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.