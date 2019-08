Steers sell to £1275 at Dungannon

A larger entry of stock at Dungannon saw steers sell to £1275 655kg Char (195.00), while heifers peaked at £1110 560kg Lim (198.00); fat cows topped at £860 550kg Lim (156.00); dropped calves cleared to £370 Her bull and heifer calves to £370 Lim; weanlings topped at £860 390kg Lim steer (219.00) and weanling heifers to £855 470kg Char (181.00).

STEERS (70)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1275 655kg Char (195.00) presented by P Corr, £1205 640kg Char (188.00), £1040 510kg Lim (204.00), £1020 515kg Char (198.00), £970 440kg Lim (221.00); K Donaghy £1200 625kg Her (192.00); M Donaghy £1105 555kg Lim (199.00), £830 430kg Lim (193.00); F McStay £960 470kg AA (204.00), £950 455kg Lim (209.00), £935 450kg AA (208.00), £935 470kg AA (199.00); M Duffy £925 480kg Her (193.00); C Rafferty £820 365kg Lim (225.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1110 560kg Lim (198.00) presented by M Donaghy, £970 510kg Lim (190.00), £940 490kg Lim (192.00), £935 490kg Lim (191.00); C Donnelly £1100 560kg Sim (196.00), £1010 500kg Sim (202.00), £920 470kg Sal (196.00); M Quinn £960 490kg Lim (196.00); A Hopper £930 480kg Lim (194.00); C Rafferty £800 415kg Lim (193.00), £780 390kg Lim (200.00), £690 340kg Lim (203.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £860 550kg Lim (156.00) presented by D Bell, £825 575kg Lim (144.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calf trade remains strong to peak at £370 Her Bull presented by P McElvogue; R Hughes £330 x 2 AA Bulls; S Humphries £320 FKV Bull, £270 FKV Bull, £220 FKV Bull, £200 FKV Bull; R Cuddy £290 Her Bull; C Loughran £285 x 2 Her Bulls, £265 Her Bull, £260 Her Bull; J McMullan £280 Her Bull; W & H Gourley £270 BB Bull, £265 BB Bull, £225 Her Bull; T Quinn £250 Lim Bull; B O’Neill £245 Lim Bull, £225 Lim Bull; R Park £230 Her Bull; K Hunter £220 SH Bull; N Willis £210 Lim Bull; J Robinson £200 Lim Bull; Reared Fr Bulls sold from £95 to £250; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to a height £370 Lim presented by B O’Neill, £280 Lim Hfr, £235 Lim Hfr, £210 Lim Hfr; R Hughes £305 x 3 AA Hfrs, £285 AA Hfr; T Quinn £275 Lim Hfr; R Park £270 BB Hfr; P McElvogue £270 Her Hfr; C Loughran £265 Lim Hfr, £240 Her Hfr, £205 Her Hfr; K Hunter £235 SH Hfr.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £860 390kg Lim (219.00) presented by M Hackett, £780 315kg Lim (247.00); M Donaghy £850 395kg BB (214.00); R Dickson £670 265kg Char (250.00), £525 225kg Lim (232.00); E Wallace £555 260kg Lim (214.00); Weanling Heifers cleared to £855 470kg Char (181.00) presented by K McGuigan, £765 390kg Char (196.00); R Dickson £720 365kg Char (196.00), £635 300kg Char (212.00), £600 310kg Sim (194.00); W Stafford £705 355kg Lim (198.00), £635 300kg Lim (212.0), £590 305kg Lim (192.00), £570 270kg Lim (210.00), £560 290kg Lim (194.00), £545 280kg Lim (194.00).