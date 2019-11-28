Steers sell to £1285 for 620kg at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1285 620kg Charolais (207.00).

Heifers topped at £1085 575kg Aberdeen Angus (189.00).

Fat cows sold to £670 610kg Hereford (110.00).

Dropped calves clear to £355 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £325 Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1100 Belgian Blue cow and Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings males sold to £825 320kg Limousin (257.00).

While weanling heifers sell to £880 475kg Charolais (186.00).

STEERS (45)

Steer prices topped at £1285 620kg Charolais (207.00) presented by F Robinson, £1260 630kg Charolais (200.00), £1185 570kg Charolais (208.00); E and S Boland £1280 670kg Limousin (191.00); A Currie £1080 530kg Limousin (204.00), £1040 520kg Limousin (200.00); A Kyle £1055 545kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00), £1010 530kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00); P Harpur £1000 515kg Limousin (194.00), £790 385kg Limousin (205.00), £765 370kg Limousin (207.00) and E Watson £795 390kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices sold to £1085 575kg Aberdeen Angus (189.00) presented by R Verner; C Donnelly £1060 555kg Sim (191.00); E Gallagher £1045 540kg Limousin (194.00); K Boylan £1030 565kg Sim (182.00), £1020 550kg Charolais (186.00), £965 520kg Limousin (186.00), £940 515kg Charolais (183.00), £920 485kg Charolais (190.00), £890 470kg Charolais (189.00); R Newport £850 430kg Limousin (198.00), £830 435kg Limousin (191.00), £805 435kg Limousin (185.00) and D Litter £840 455kg Limousin (185.00).

Fat cows sold to £670 610kg Hereford (110.00) presented by J G Mills and M Rafferty £650 605kg Belgian Blue (107.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Once again another excellent entry of calves met a top price of 345 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by K Reid; P and T McCaughey £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Fields £280 Simmental bull; I and A Agnew £245 Belgian Blue bull; L and M Morton £230 Simmental bull; K Hunter £210 Belgian Blue bull; M Ewing £200 Limousin bull; Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £115.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £325 Charolais heifer presented by K Reid, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J McReynolds £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K McKenna £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P and T McCaughey £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Fields £225 Limousin heifer; K Hunter £220 Belgian Blue heifer and W Allen £210 Hereford heifer, £200 x 2 Limousin heifers.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain strong to top at £825 320kg Limousin (257.00) presented by S Brady, £750 285kg Limousin (263.00); J G Mills £800 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (220.00); W McCavish £775 275kg Limousin (279.00), £735 330kg Limousin (223.00), £680 290kg Limousin (235.00), £675 260kg Limousin (257.00); T Singleton £710 280kg Limousin (254.00); J Weir £705 280kg Charolais (253.00); E Jameson £705 320kg Charolais (220.00) and Forest View Farms £700 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (280.00), £700 285kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (245.00), £670 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (240.00), £630 285kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00).

Meanwhile weanlings heifers peak at £880 475kg Charolais (187.00) presented by A Hayes; S Brady £685 300kg Limousin (229.00); Forest View Farms £685 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (234.00), £650 240kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); T Singleton £620 285kg Limousin (218.00), £610 270kg Limousin (223.00); J Weir £610 300kg Simmental (203.00), £530 255kg Charolais (208.00) and W Cochrane £570 270kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00).