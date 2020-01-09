Steers sell to £1300 for 735kg at Dungannon Mart

The first sale of 2020 saw prices peak at £1300 735kg steer (177.00).

Heifers topped at £1280 675kg Simmental (190.00).

Dropped calves topped at £350 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £360 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1130 Hereford heifer with a Hereford heifer calf at foot.

Meanwhile weanlings sold to £940 475kg Aberdeen Angus Steer (198.00);

STEERS

Steer prices topped at £1300 735kg Charolais (177.00) presented by R McAllister; B Hackett 1260 650kg Charolais (194.00), £1185 630kg Limousin (188.00); R Corr £860 365kg Belgian Blue (236.00), £830 390kg Belgian Blue (213.00), £735 355kg Belgian Blue (207.00), £720 340kg Belgian Blue (212.00); W Neville £840 380kg Shorthorn (221.00), £835 355kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00), £735 335kg Shorthorn (220.00) and N Morrow £765 360kg Limousin (213.00), £690 325kg (212.00), £680 310kg Limousin (220.00), £670 335kg Saler (200.00), £660 330kg Limousin (200.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices cleared to £1280 675kg Simmental (190.00) presented by S Hopper; J and J Livestock £1205 615kg Charolais (196.00), £1130 595kg Charolais (190.00), £1080 545kg Charolais (198.00), £1080 555kg Charolais (195.00), £1065 530kg Charolais (201.00), £1030 515kg Charolais (200.00); E Wallace £930 450kg Limousin (207.00), £890 435kg Limousin (205.00) and H Boyd £730 355kg Charolais (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A good entry of dropped calves saw a brisk trade for all sorts with bull calves selling to £350 Belgian Blue presented by S McAlister, £280 Belgian Blue bull, £270 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Limousin bull; K Wilkinson £350 Belgian Blue bull; C Loughran £335 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull, £215 x 2 Limousins bulls; S Lynch £320 Belgian Blue bull, £235 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; P McElvogue £315 x 2 Hereford bulls; J McSorley £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £310 Hereford bull, £305 Hereford bull, £270 Limousin bull, £270 Hereford bull; J McReynolds £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and A Agnew £255 Belgian Blue bull; Mountview Farms £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £240 Hereford bull, £220 Hereford bull; H Irwin £205 Fleckvieh bull, £200 Fleckvieh bull; I Stewart £200 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bull calves sold from £45 to £295.

Heifer calves topped at £360 Belgian Blue heifer presented by D Robinson; S McAlister £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £335 Her heifer, £290 x 3 Belgian Blue heifers, £230 Belgian Blue heifer; S Lynch £275 Belgian Blue heifer; C Fox £260 Limousin heifer; J McReynolds £255 Limousin heifer, £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J McSorley £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Crawford £240 Her heifer; W Smith £235 Hereford heifer and K Wilkinson £230 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

A small entry of weanlings saw an excellent trade to peak at £940 for a 475kg Aberdeen Angus Male (198.00) presented by M and H Dougan, £770 350kg Belgian Blue (220.00); J Bloomer £900 360kg Charolais (249.00), £790 320kg Charolais (245.00); M Thompson £870 360kg Charolais (240.00), £800 320kg Charolais (250.00); M McNally £825 345kg Charolais (240.00), £790 350kg Limousin (226.00), £780 330kg Limousin (238.00), £775 295kg Limousin (262.00), £730 280kg Charolais (259.00) and G Hill £745 300kg Charolais (248.00), £705 265kg Charolais (266.00).