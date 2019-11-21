Steers sell to £1300 for 825kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Wednesday, November 20, saw steers sell to £1300 825kg Limousin (160.00).

Heifers topped at £1015 510kg Limousin (199.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 815kg Simmental (137.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £400 Limousin bull and heifer calves sold to £320 Hereford.

Weanlings continue to sell sharply to peak at £1010 520kg Limousin bull (195.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £800 395kg Charolais (203.00).

Steers (50): Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1300 825kg Limousin (158.00) presented by G Allen; J Hamill £1250 620kg Charolais (202.00), £1125 545kg Charolais (206.00), £1125 575kg Simmental (196.00), £1045 530kg Charolais (197.00); J Watt £1245 620kg Limousin (201.00), £1150 590kg Charolais (195.00); L McElroy £1045 510kg Limousin (205.00), £985 490kg Charolais (201.00), £980 505kg Charolais (194.00); D Cush £955 490kg Charolais (195.00), £820 395kg Charolais (207.00) and P McElhone £830 420kg Simmental (198.00), £805 390kg Simmental (206.00), £800 390kg Simmental (205.00), £770 385kg Simmental (200.00).

Heifers (47): Heifer prices continue to strengthen to peak at £1015 510kg Limousin (199.00) presented by P Doyle, £1010 535kg Limousin (189.00), £980 490kg Limousin (200.00); R Watson £980 505kg Charolais (194.00), £955 470kg Charolais (203.00), £925 480kg Charolais (193.00); P Anderson £950 460kg Limousin (207.00), £830 390kg Limousin (213.00), £820 425kg Limousin (193.00), £820 390kg Limousin (210.00), £820 370kg Charolais (222.00), £765 400kg Limousin (191.00); R Hopper £920 470kg Charolais (196.00) and W Burrows £720 375kg Shorthorn (192.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 815kg Simmental (137.00) presented by S and B Casey £820 600kg Simmental (138.00).

Dropped calves (61): Dropped calf prices continue to improve weekly to peak at £400 for a three week old Limousin bull presented by C Nugent, £390 Simmental bull, £310 Limousin bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £355 Hereford bull; D Robinson £350 Hereford bull; R Park £335 Belgian Blue bull, £325 Limousin bull, £305 Belgian Blue bull; E Fox £330 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Hereford bull; W and H Gourley £330 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Hereford bull; J Ewing £330 Limousin bull, £225 Limousin bull, £210 Limousin bull; J and G Faulkner £305 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McKearney £280 Hereford bull; D Gray £260 Hereford bull; C Loughran £235 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull; R Crawford £230 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Hereford bull; D Gray £185 x 2 Friesian bulls and R Crawford £155 Friesian bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sell to £320 Hereford heifer presented by D Gray; W Smith £265 Hereford heifer; R Totten £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Crawford £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer and S Glasgow £200 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings (65): A planner show of weanlings sold to a height of £1010 520kg Limousin bull presented by P McKearney, £650 290kg Charolais (225.00), £650 290kg Simmental (224.00), £630 220kg Limousin (284.00); D Cush £820 385kg Charolais (213.00); N Ellison £775 335kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (232.00), £745 340kg Limousin (220.00); G O’Neill £745 310kg Limousin (239.00), £740 330kg Limousin (224.00), £685 265kg Limousin (258.00); S Allen £740 325kg Limousin (228.00); R Rea £700 310kg Simmental (225.00), £655 285kg Simmental (231.00); T Lagan £700 310kg Limousin (227.00), £550 240kg Limousin (230.00); W Brown £685 245kg Charolais (278.00); R Dickson £665 265kg Charolais (248.00); C Hamilton £590 285kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00), £585 275kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00), £580 265kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £800 395kg Charolais (203.00) presented by S Allen, £700 350kg Limousin (201.00); R J Dickson £700 260kg Charolais (270.00), £625 275kg Charolais (227.00); N Ellison £680 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (225.00), £660 330kg Limousin (200.00), £600 255kg Limousin (233.00), £570 250kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (228.00); T D Forbes £665 300kg Charolais (220.00); T Lagan £625 265kg Limousin (237.00); R Rea £605 285kg Simmental (210.00) J Ferguson £590 240kg Aberdeen Angus (245.00), £590 285kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00) and W Brown £545 225kg Charolais (240.00).