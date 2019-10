Steers sell to £1330 at Armoy

A seasonal show of 152 head at Armoy last Monday night met with a sharper trade for all sorts of cattle, Steers sold to £1,330, Heifers to £1,320, Fat Cows & Bulls sold to a top price of £970.

STEERS: Ballymena Producer, A/A, 650kgs £1,300. Bushmills Producer, A/A, 490kgs £950, 470kgs £910. Armoy Producer, Char, O.T.M., 700kgs £1,330, 660kgs £1,270, 630kgs £1,235. Ballymoney Producer, Lim, 420kgs £825, 410kgs £760. Limavady Producer, A/A, 450kgs £780, 400kgs £730, 590kgs £1,045. Ballymena Producer, S/H, 300kgs £610, 320kgs £610, 330kgs £610, 200kgs £490. Martinstown Producer, B/B, 450kgs £820, 400kgs £795, 440kgs £785, 430kgs £820. Ballycastle Producer, A/A, 690kgs £1,230, 600kgs £1,100, 620kgs £1,130, 600kgs £1,120. Ballycastle, Producer, A/A, 600kgs £1,070, 560kgs £1,020. Ballymoney Producer, Par, 290kgs £610, 260kgs £500. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 630kgs £1,100. Ballymoney Producer, PAR, 430kgs £760, 410kgs £740. Ballymoney Producer, A/A, 470kgs £810. Bushmills Producer, A/A, 400kgs £755. Limavady Producer, HER, 430kgs £740, 440kgs £750. Ballycastle Producer, 4, A/A, 400kgs £750. Coleraine Producer, Lim, 490kgs £850. Coleraine Producer, B/B, 400kgs £770. Bushmills Producer, Fres, 550kgs £885, 630kgs £1,005, 500kgs £790, 500kgs £795, 600kgs £950. Loughguile Producer, Fres, 635kgs £965.

HEIFERS: Coleraine Producer, Lim, 600kgs £1,320. Ballymoney Producer, Par, 420kgs £735, 500kgs £950. Armoy Producer, Char, 440kgs £820, 400kgs £800. Armoy Producer, Char, 410kgs £800, 500kgs £870, 440kgs £810. Cloughmills Producer, Lim, 410kgs £740, 350kgs £630, 400kgs £740. Cushendun Producer, B/B, 360kgs £670, 320kgs £520. Cushendall Producer, Char, 250kgs £530.

FAT COWS: Ballycastle Producer, Char, 730kgs £970. Martinstown Producer, Sim, 545kgs £795, 700kgs £810, 700kgs £730. Cushendall Producer, 560kgs £600. Cushendall Producer, Sim, 660kgs £700. Cushendun Producer, Char, 800kgs £850. Bushmills Producer, B/B, 600kgs £630. Armoy Producer, S/H, 690kgs £725, 600kgs £645.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son