Steers sell to a top price of £1,247 at Armoy Mart

A super show of 238 head last Monday night met with a fine trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,247 with a 380kgs Charolais steer making £910.

Heifers sold to £1,170 with 290kgs Limousin making £685.

Fat cows to £1,040 for 800kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 470kgs £1,270. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 350kgs £820. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 460kgs £925, 500kgs £1,010. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 390kgs £830, 440kgs £995. Newtowncrommelin producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kgs £660, 310kgs £805, 450kgs £925. Martinstown producer, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 405kgs £910, 440kgs £945, 460kgs £900. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,140, 500kgs £980, 500kgs £970, 505kgs £985. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 650kgs £1,035, 670kgs £1,000, 680kgs £1,065, 670kgs £1,035. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 240kgs £560, 245kgs £560, 250kgs £580. Ballycastle producer, Friesian, 580kgs £1,000, 600kgs £1,000. Antrim producer, Friesian, 650kgs £1,040, 600kgs £945. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,190. Cushendall producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £960, 470kgs £875. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 300kgs £755, 350kgs £800, 370kgs £805.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 500kgs £1,075, 505kgs £1,070, 510kgs £1,050, 530kgs £1,070. Clough producer, Charolais, 490kgs £1,000, 430kgs £900. Cloughmills producer, Charolais, 360kgs £805, 290kgs £680, 380kgs £910. Martinstown producer, Belgian Blue, 515kgs £1,005, 560kgs £1,050. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 330kgs £740, 290kgs £685, 320kgs £710. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 320kgs £680, 300kgs £680, 310kgs £680. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 460kgs £885. Armoy producer, Limousin, 500kgs £980, 530kgs £1,055. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 570kgs £1,060. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 590kgs £1,170, 560kgs £1,110, 590kgs £1,1450, 510kgs £1,040. Clough producer, Limousin, 380kgs £740. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 370kgs £755. Cloughmills producer, Limousin, 320kgs £710, 330kgs £710, 360kgs £805, 290kgs £680. Carnlough producer, Charolais, 300kgs £705, 300kgs £690, 330kgs £690, 340kgs £690.

FAT COWS

Clough producer, Charolais, 800kgs £1,040, 620kgs £800. Aughafatten producer, Simmental, 520kgs £740, 540kgs £730. Coleraine producer, Simmental, 760kgs £925. Dervock producer, Friesian, 770kgs £820, 620kgs £800. Rathlin producer, Limousin, 600kgs £800.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.